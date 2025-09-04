IO Interactive has officially revealed an in-depth look at 007 First Light, a brand-new action-adventure game that reimagines the origin story of James Bond. Built on IO’s in-house Glacier engine, the game promises a thrilling mix of espionage and cinematic action.

The first gameplay showcase featured two exciting missions. One involved a secret operation during a high-stakes chess tournament in Slovakia, which ended with an intense high-altitude showdown. The other showed Bond infiltrating a glamorous gala in Kensington, London. These missions highlighted the game’s detailed environments and cinematic storytelling.

007 First Light: A New James Bond Game Set to Launch in 2026

Play Bond, Your Way

A unique feature of 007 First Light is the “Creative Approach” system. Players can choose how they want to complete objectives. You can sneak in silently, use gadgets and weapons to go in loud, or improvise based on the situation.

Bond’s abilities are divided into three main areas:

Spycraft: Focused on stealth and intelligence gathering. Players can eavesdrop, pickpocket guards, or find hidden clues to bypass obstacles.

Instinct: Bond's quick thinking in action. It allows players to bluff past guards, set up silent takedowns, or slow down firefights to land the perfect shot.

Gadgets: Classic Bond tools from Q Branch. Players can hack systems, cut through locked doors, or distract guards. More gadgets become available as the story progresses.

Combat and Action

Combat in 007 First Light is designed to feel authentic to Bond. Players will seamlessly switch between precise gunplay and brutal close combat. In melee, Bond can throw enemies, parry attacks, or use objects in the environment as weapons.

When situations escalate, Bond earns his famous “License to Kill,” unlocking his full marksmanship skills. Gadgets also play a key role in combat, letting players disorient or trap enemies before finishing them off. The mix of melee, firearms, and gadgets makes every encounter feel unique and cinematic.

The game also includes high-octane driving sequences. Players will need to navigate intense car chases, daring escapes, and even scenes where Bond is thrown from a plane mid-flight—classic moments inspired by the franchise’s history.

The Cast

The characters are brought to life by an impressive cast of voice and motion capture actors:

Patrick Gibson as James Bond

Priyanga Burford as M

Alastair Mackenzie as Q

Kiera Lester as Miss Moneypenny

Lennie James as John Greenway, Bond’s mentor

Noemie Nakai as Miss Roth

007 First Light will launch on March 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. Players who pre-order will get a free upgrade to the Deluxe Edition, which includes:

24-hour early access

4 exclusive outfits

1 weapon skin

A Gleaming Skin Pack

This game marks a fresh chapter for the James Bond franchise, giving players the chance to live out their own 007 fantasy. Whether you prefer stealth, action, or a mix of both, 007 First Light promises an unforgettable spy adventure.