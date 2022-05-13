1.5 million Apps on Google & Apple App Stores are outdated

There are many free and paid apps on Google Play Store and Apple App Store that benefits many users all around the world. Few months back Apple had notified the creators to update their apps otherwise they will not be given access to App Store. Many free app creators were center of focus. An analysis revealed that almost 1.5 million apps on both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store have not been updated since last two years and hence are outdated and obsolete.

Analysts from Pixalate’s report these apps which are not updated get removed automatically from the stores due to recent policy changes. There are 28% of apps on Apple app Store and Google Play Store which have not been updated since last six months. Seems like these are abandoned apps which are left untouched by their creators. These abandoned Apps make one third of the combined app catalogs of both Apple and Google Stores.

When in two years the apps have not been updated, they get more vulnerable to risk of getting vanished and get deleted from Google and Apple Stores. The apps without upgrade since two years also get vulnerable to exploits. Keeping in view all these loop holes and drawbacks, Apple and Google have changed their policies and introduced new in recent months which punish apps which are neglected by their developers.

There are many developers who see less traffic on their apps or their apps are for free so attract the developers less and they lose interest in their own apps. Google and Apple want to clear the Store from these useless apps so they recently changed the policies. In the Google play Store if the app is not updated in two years, it will be hidden from the view on the Google Play Store and the app will not show in search results. Apple’s policy is not very much clear. Many developers criticized that their app was more than two years old, just that’s why Apple stopped the app functioning.

More or less the reason of app removal from the stores of both companies is same. The developers must upgrade their apps to stay in the stores and the app that got deleted has been given option to upgrade and join the store again.

Also Read: Google Play Store to Soon Get Updated Material You Buttons