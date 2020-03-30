Vivo has donated 1 lac face masks to the health authority in Pakistan amid the Covid-19 outbreak in

the country. The essential health supplies were given to the NHSR&C under the supervision of

Special Assistant for Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza.

1 Lac Face Masks Donated to Government by vivo Pakistan

“We are in touch with government authorities to ascertain the need of essential supplies and

will be working closely with them over the next few weeks to help whatever we can.

During these tough times, we are fighting together to win the battle against this pandemic.”

Mr. Eric Kong, CEO Vivo Pakistan said in a statement.

Vivo has already taken a slew of initiatives to curb the spread of COVID-19. Employees in

Pakistan are asked to work from home and all offline product launch events and activities have

been cancelled.

Quite recently, vivo has also announced to extend the warranty period expiring between 18th

of March to 30th of May 2020 has been extended till 31st of May 2020.