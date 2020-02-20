15 Best Open World Games for Android Offline in 2020

Today we have decided to discuss best open world games for android Offline and that’s specifically for our those readers who are crazy about games. Android games are getting better every month and we see changes along with advancement in graphics.

The continuous development in the smartphone provides great opportunities for top game developers to hit the Google Play Store with their best lot. However, there is a one issue with the play store that most of the best games can’t be played without an internet connection. Which in return affects the gaming experience and limits players in those countries where finding fast internet connection can be tough task.

10 Best Open World Games for Android Offline

However, in today’s blog we are going to share a list of 15 Best Open World Games for Android Offline under and you can enjoy them by playing offline.

Here is the list of 15 Best Open World Games for Android Offline:

1) Oceanhorn 2:

Oceanhorn 2 is one of best open World Games for android offline. In this game Hero passes through many exciting adventures and dangerous battles on the way to the target. Hero starts a journey across various continents of a fantasy world of this Android game. Game features stylish graphics, huge world, exciting tasks and Unique munitions.

2) Crime Wars island:

Crime Wars Island features big open world, perfect graphics and well-configured character controls. It is an action game for android mobile devices developed by indie game studio ZULU. You can enjoy this game by downloading from your Google Play Store. Crime Wars Island is considered to be one of best open World Games for android offline like GTA.

The third game in our list of best offline games 2019 is:

3) City Gangster:

You must be at least 17 years old to download City Gangster game on your android device. This game is available in multiple languages and it’s size is 150MB.

City Gangster game Features:

Drive all cars in the city freely

Realistic city car driving

Realistic gang wars

More than 30 cars

Realistic traffic system

Big city maps (enormous city like San Andreas)

Various camera angles (Inner cam, Front cam, outer cam and more)

Amazing 3D graphicsMore than 15 language support

More than 10 weapons

4) Grand Theft Auto:

It is an action-adventure video game. It is primarily developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. The game is set in fictional locales modeled on cities, usually either Liberty City, Vice City or San Andreas, which is stand-ins for New York City, Miami and the state of California.

5) Future Crime Simulator:

Future Crime Simulator is also one of Best Open World Games for Android Offline. It is a greatest adventurous game. This game comes with best features such as

Action 3D TPS

Intriguing plot twist

Futuristic weaponry and vehicles at your disposal

Multiple humanoid races with unique skills.

Elite war soldier made of iron

In this game the player is on your secret mission. The player fight his way through the aggressive city fraction. Player use weapons of the future and destroy enemies in your way. This app is listed in Action category of play store. Future Crime Simulator can be downloaded and installed on android devices supporting 9 api and above.

6) Mad city crime stories:

You can enjoy the mad city crime stories games by downloading from your play store on your android device as this is also best Open World Games for Android Offline. Overall rating of apk of Mad City Crime Stories 1 is 4.1. Mad City Crime Stories 1 content rating is Teen.

Mad City Crime Stories 1 1.35 apk requires following permissions on your android smartphone.

Receive SMS messages

Open network sockets

Access information about networks

Read only access to phone state

Write to external storage

Prevent processor from sleeping or screen from dimming

Mad City Crime Stories 1 Features:

Missions

Third Person control

Cool Classic cars & Sports cars

Brilliant vehicle and drift physics

Open world Environment

Weather effects

Voices

60 Cars

10 Motorbikes

7) Super Rope Girl:

Super Rope Girl, a fearless hero, is one of best open world android games offline like GTA. The game features:

Nonstop action 3D shooter with rpg elements

Realistic physics and top edge visual effects

Variety of cars, guns, quests and skills

Advanced AI system for more challenging game-play.

The background of the game is as such that the super rope girl was a police officer in the past but she didn’t have enough freedom. Now she is a reckless avenger and soon her enemies will fall down to her feet. Her best weapons are rope, super kick and her killing beauty. Now the super rope girl is able to stand against the global crime. She flies free above the city with the help of her rope and magnificent flips. The brave rope girl.

In this game you will learn secrete rope techniques. The aim of the game is to stop crimes, burglaries and thefts.

8) Gangster City:

Gangster city is a continuation of the series, which has become popular around the world and is loved by so many players. The game is wrapped up in a new beautiful cover of modern graphics. In this game you are supposed to play for the criminal. You can shoot from the weapon, drive around the city on the stolen cars. Moreover, you can be involved in criminal fights and many other things. In Gangster city there is magnificent graphics and all the details of the game are accurately traced. In the game there is also an excellent postscoring of weapon and cars.

This app has access to:

Identity find accounts on the device

Contacts find accounts on the device

Phone read phone status and identity

Photos/Media/Files read the contents of your USB storage

modify or delete the contents of your USB storage

Storage read the contents of your USB storage

modify or delete the contents of your USB storage

Wi-Fi connection information view Wi-Fi connections

Device ID & call information read phone status and identity

Other receive data from Internet

view network connections

full network access

control Near Field Communication

run at startup

control vibration

prevent device from sleeping

Clash of Crime Mad City War is best high graphics open world android games. You can download free game, supported by operating system: Android 4.0+. Overall rating of apk of Clash of Crime Mad City War Go is 4.3. Clash of Crime Mad City War Go content rating is Mature 17+. This app is listed in Racing category of play store. This Racing app developed by CactusGamesCompany. This game Features:

• Countless hours of game-play

• Visually stunning updated graphics, character and vehicle models

• High-Definition quality resolution

• Game-play optimized for touch screen devices

• Customization traffic frequency

