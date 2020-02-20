15 Best Open World Games for Android Offline in 2020
Today we have decided to discuss best open world games for android Offline and that’s specifically for our those readers who are crazy about games. Android games are getting better every month and we see changes along with advancement in graphics.
The continuous development in the smartphone provides great opportunities for top game developers to hit the Google Play Store with their best lot. However, there is a one issue with the play store that most of the best games can’t be played without an internet connection. Which in return affects the gaming experience and limits players in those countries where finding fast internet connection can be tough task.
However, in today’s blog we are going to share a list of 15 Best Open World Games for Android Offline under and you can enjoy them by playing offline.
Here is the list of 15 Best Open World Games for Android Offline:
1) Oceanhorn 2:
Oceanhorn 2 is one of best open World Games for android offline. In this game Hero passes through many exciting adventures and dangerous battles on the way to the target. Hero starts a journey across various continents of a fantasy world of this Android game. Game features stylish graphics, huge world, exciting tasks and Unique munitions.
To download the game, click here.
2) Crime Wars island:
Crime Wars Island features big open world, perfect graphics and well-configured character controls. It is an action game for android mobile devices developed by indie game studio ZULU. You can enjoy this game by downloading from your Google Play Store. Crime Wars Island is considered to be one of best open World Games for android offline like GTA.
To download the game, click here.
The third game in our list of best offline games 2019 is:
3) City Gangster:
You must be at least 17 years old to download City Gangster game on your android device. This game is available in multiple languages and it’s size is 150MB.
City Gangster game Features:
- Drive all cars in the city freely
- Realistic city car driving
- Realistic gang wars
- More than 30 cars
- Realistic traffic system
- Big city maps (enormous city like San Andreas)
- Various camera angles (Inner cam, Front cam, outer cam and more)
- Amazing 3D graphicsMore than 15 language support
- More than 10 weapons
To download the game, click here.
4) Grand Theft Auto:
It is an action-adventure video game. It is primarily developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. The game is set in fictional locales modeled on cities, usually either Liberty City, Vice City or San Andreas, which is stand-ins for New York City, Miami and the state of California.
To download the game, click here.
5) Future Crime Simulator:
Future Crime Simulator is also one of Best Open World Games for Android Offline. It is a greatest adventurous game. This game comes with best features such as
- Action 3D TPS
- Intriguing plot twist
- Futuristic weaponry and vehicles at your disposal
- Multiple humanoid races with unique skills.
- Elite war soldier made of iron
In this game the player is on your secret mission. The player fight his way through the aggressive city fraction. Player use weapons of the future and destroy enemies in your way. This app is listed in Action category of play store. Future Crime Simulator can be downloaded and installed on android devices supporting 9 api and above.
To download the game, click here.
6) Mad city crime stories:
You can enjoy the mad city crime stories games by downloading from your play store on your android device as this is also best Open World Games for Android Offline. Overall rating of apk of Mad City Crime Stories 1 is 4.1. Mad City Crime Stories 1 content rating is Teen.
Mad City Crime Stories 1 1.35 apk requires following permissions on your android smartphone.
- Receive SMS messages
- Open network sockets
- Access information about networks
- Read only access to phone state
- Write to external storage
- Prevent processor from sleeping or screen from dimming
Mad City Crime Stories 1 Features:
- Missions
- Third Person control
- Cool Classic cars & Sports cars
- Brilliant vehicle and drift physics
- Open world Environment
- Weather effects
- Voices
- 60 Cars
- 10 Motorbikes
To download the game, click here.
7) Super Rope Girl:
Super Rope Girl, a fearless hero, is one of best open world android games offline like GTA. The game features:
- Nonstop action 3D shooter with rpg elements
- Realistic physics and top edge visual effects
- Variety of cars, guns, quests and skills
- Advanced AI system for more challenging game-play.
The background of the game is as such that the super rope girl was a police officer in the past but she didn’t have enough freedom. Now she is a reckless avenger and soon her enemies will fall down to her feet. Her best weapons are rope, super kick and her killing beauty. Now the super rope girl is able to stand against the global crime. She flies free above the city with the help of her rope and magnificent flips. The brave rope girl.
In this game you will learn secrete rope techniques. The aim of the game is to stop crimes, burglaries and thefts.
To download the game, click here.
8) Gangster City:
Gangster city is a continuation of the series, which has become popular around the world and is loved by so many players. The game is wrapped up in a new beautiful cover of modern graphics. In this game you are supposed to play for the criminal. You can shoot from the weapon, drive around the city on the stolen cars. Moreover, you can be involved in criminal fights and many other things. In Gangster city there is magnificent graphics and all the details of the game are accurately traced. In the game there is also an excellent postscoring of weapon and cars.
- find accounts on the device
- read phone status and identity
- read the contents of your USB storage
- modify or delete the contents of your USB storage
- view Wi-Fi connections
Other
- receive data from Internet
- view network connections
- full network access
- control Near Field Communication
- run at startup
- control vibration
- prevent device from sleeping
- Google Play license check
To download the game, click here.
9) Clash of Crime Mad City War:
Clash of Crime Mad City War is best high graphics open world android games. You can download free game, supported by operating system: Android 4.0+. Overall rating of apk of Clash of Crime Mad City War Go is 4.3. Clash of Crime Mad City War Go content rating is Mature 17+. This app is listed in Racing category of play store. This Racing app developed by CactusGamesCompany.
This game Features:
• Countless hours of game-play
• Visually stunning updated graphics, character and vehicle models
• High-Definition quality resolution
• Game-play optimized for touch screen devices
• Customization traffic frequency
To download the game, click here.
10) Gangster Vegas:
It is an open world action-adventure video game developed by Gameloft and is considered to be the best open world games for android like GTA. where you control a small time crook who wants to go up a notch in Las Vegas’s underworld. It is the fifth main installment in the Gangster series. You play as a rising MMA champion in this third-person shooting game.
You can attack any any person crossing you by using all kinds of weapons such as machine-guns, shotguns, handguns, and even your own fists. Moreover, you are allowed to drive all sorts of vehicles like trucks, police cars, sports cars, and many more. This game is one of best high graphics open world android games. You can play it on a budget gaming monitor too! The story-line of the game has 80 different missions. In his game you have to carry out murders, car chases, and kidnappings; do business deals and much more.
To download the game, click here.
11) Gangster Rio: City of Saints
The famous Gangstar series is back for Android devices. This game provides you with a brand new place for criminal fun. You will get a chance to roam historical city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It is happening for the first time in a sandbox game. Also, we will get the chance to discover the 5 proximate neighborhoods which include the Fevlas, Business District, Beaches and Jungle. Along with it, for the very first time, you can also visit indoor environments in 3D graphics.
There are over 50+ missions which have a lot variety. In addition to that, there are many random events to provide you unlimited fun. The missions are related to different assassinations, hijacking and protection of certain individuals. Like, killing corrupt politicians, protecting witnesses, stealing cars, etc. You will also have access to some exhilarating and dangerous weapons. For example Bazookas, Grenades etc. Along with these, you can drive certain vehicles including planes, helicopters etc. and you can customize yourself with some cool clothes.
To download the game, click here.
12) Max Payne:
Max Payne is one of the most renowned game and it has won award for best arcade game. Previously, it was just designed for PC. But now it is also available for Android devices.The story revolves around a fugitive cop accused of murder charges. Due to which Police and certain mobs have been searching him in the gameplay. The game is based on interesting story in which Max is a man who has a little hope to win.
The main objective of Max is to end the atrocity against him and his family. And to uncover the real truth. The breathtaking original cinematic action-shooter, Max Payne introduced the idea of Bullet Time® in video games. The games involves an innovative slow-mo gun play blended with an exciting storyline.
Max Payne for Android has been fully optimized available for the NVIDIA® Tegra® 3 quad-core mobile processor.
To download the game, click here.
13) Galaxy on Fire 2 HD:
Galaxy on Fire 2 HD is an awesome sci-fi game available on Google Play. It is a multi-award winning game and also regarded as the best sci-fi game for android. The game involves space combat and trading simulation. Galaxy on fire 2 has exceptional 3D graphics and unmatched depth of gameplay.
In the game, we have to take the role of an enthusiastic space war veteran Keith T. Maxwell in order to protect the galaxy from alien raiders devastation. There are crazy space pirates also present in the game. The extensive story if you want to add, revolves around Valkyrie and Supernova. They are available via in-app purchase. Along with it, you can also purchase your own space stations and space ships. There are 60+ fully customizable spaceships and numerous diverse weapons systems, power-ups and other necessities. A wide-spreaded galaxy with more than 35 star systems along with 100+ planets and space stations.
To download the game, click here.
14) Ravensword Shadowlands 3D RPG:
Ravensword brings brilliant visuals and graghics to the RPG and adventure games category. You can explore a huge and richly detailed world. Also, you can collect powerful weapons. Plus there are hundreds of items from which you can increase your skills. The game has an intense storyline to solve out the mysteries of the Kingdom of Tyreas. Its an enormous 3D RPG world to search. You will exquisite realistic scenery. The game has an ost produced by composer Sean Beeson. It has a wide range of weapons. Like bows, crossbows, hammers, swords and axes. There are flying mount and horses for travelling.
The game includes a lot of distinctive enemies like huge pre-historic creatures. There are some other thrilling acivities which you can perform in the game. Like, you can perform magic in the Magic Runes. Also, you can pickpocket someone. Along with that, there are plenty of armor upgrade and jail systems as well.
To download the game, click here.
15) GTA Chinatown wars:
Yet another exciting game from Grand Theft Auto series. The game casts Huang Lee whose father was murdered. Now, he carries a simple mission. He must approach to his Uncle Kenny and deliver an ancient sword in order to retain his family’s control over the Triad Gangs of Liberty City. Huang is shown as a spoiled wealthy kid who expects to have a secure trip but things went wrong and he was robbed and left to die. Therefore, his primary motive is to look for revenge, wealth and honor in the most treacherous and morally bankrupt city of the world.
The game has a deep story line with many side missions and hidden collectibles. It has a widescreen resolution support as well. In addition to that, the game has enhanced graphics and explosion effects. It is also compatible with select Android Bluetooth and USB controllers. This game is available in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish language.
To download the game, click here.
Conclusion:
I have ranked these games based on my personal liking. Games and their descriptions are also present on the Google Play. This list also includes free open world games for android. If you have any suggestion related to my rankings, you can comment below!