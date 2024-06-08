105,000 SIM Cards Blocked by FBR in Tax Evasion Crackdown

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has blocked 105,000 SIM cards of non-compliant taxpayers in a tax evasion crackdown. According to the FBR, these SIM cards belong to individuals who have not filed their income tax returns, commonly referred to as non-filers. The FBR actively provides data for 5,000 non-filers daily to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to facilitate this process.

A spokesperson from the FBR stated that non-filers can have their SIM cards restored once they submit their income tax returns. “To date, 18,902 SIM cards have been reactivated after the individuals paid their taxes and were included in the list of active taxpayers,” the spokesperson added. This indicates that compliance leads to immediate restoration of communication services, encouraging non-filers to fulfil their tax obligations.

Previously, there had been some confusion regarding the blocking of SIM cards for tax filers. The FBR spokesperson clarified that there is no system in place to block the SIM cards of tax filers, debunking any reports that suggested otherwise. This clarification reassures compliant taxpayers that they will not experience service disruptions.

The FBR issued a general income tax order mandating the authorities to block the SIM cards of over 506,671 identified non-compliant taxpayers across the nation. These individuals, although eligible, have not been fulfilling their tax obligations and are not listed in the FBR Active Tax Payer List. “Despite being eligible, these individuals have not fulfilled their tax obligations,” the FBR spokesperson emphasized.

The FBR decisively moves against non-compliant taxpayers to promptly address tax evasion. The tax authority has warned these individuals that it can block their SIM cards at any time if they continue to fail to file their tax returns.. This measure serves as a stern reminder of the importance of tax compliance and the consequences of neglecting tax responsibilities.

By blocking the SIM cards of non-filers, the FBR aims to increase the number of active taxpayers and improve the country’s tax collection system. The reactivation of SIM cards upon compliance demonstrates the FBR’s commitment to encouraging taxpayers to fulfil their duties without causing prolonged inconvenience.

The FBR’s initiative highlights the importance of tax compliance and the lengths to which authorities are willing to go to ensure that all eligible individuals contribute to the national exchequer. The SIM card blockade is not just a punitive measure but also a motivational one, urging non-filers to regularize their tax status and avoid future disruptions.

In summary, the FBR’s move to block the SIM cards of non-compliant taxpayers is a robust strategy for enforcing tax compliance and increasing the number of active taxpayers in Pakistan. With clear guidelines and the possibility of service restoration upon compliance, the FBR is taking significant steps to strengthen the country’s tax system and also ensure that every eligible taxpayer fulfils their obligations.

