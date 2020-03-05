11 Best Multiplayer Cricket Games for Android

Cricket is one of the most followed games on the earth. The game is widespread across all continents. From Europe to Australia, it has attracted many fans. In some countries, people even follow them religiously. Like, in India and Pakistan. Keeping that in mind we would be talking about cricket games for mobile phones. The multiplayer cricket game for Android is the most liked. People who watch cricket immensely also want to play it. Some play on the cricket field while some want to enjoy the games on their devices. Competition is another significant factor when it comes to cricket. The contestants always look hungry for triumph, whether playing on the cricket ground or any other device. Therefore, I am going to quote a list of 11 Best Multi-player games for Android.

Top Multiplayer Cricket Games for Android in 2020:

1. Real Cricket:

Real Cricket™ is the most popular multiplayer cricket game nowadays. This game brings you an exciting cricketing experience. And the good news is that Real Cricket is available for Android devices now. It is a real-time multiplayer game. You can play one on one. Along with that, you can also team up and compete with other teams, and can also play with the computer. This is happening the first time that all of the modes are present in a multiplayer game. We can also save and share our highlights. Ultra edge and snickometry are given for reviewing any decision. For the first time, the voice of female commentator is also programmed in the game. So I will consider it as the best multiplayer cricket game for Android.

2. Big Bash Cricket:

Big Bash Cricket is one of the most advanced multiplayer cricket game. There are real-time graphics in the game with realistic animations. The gameplay is also improved. Big Bash Cricket is the official game of Big Bash League. There is a multiplayer batting game which can be played up to five players. It has a private and public mode. The game is comprised of 3 styles. A Mini Super Over Game, full BBL tournament, and a quick play. So, it’s worth a try.

3. Godspeed Cricket League (GCL):

GCL is another brilliant online multiplayer cricket games for Android. The most prominent aspect of this game is its extraordinary 3D graphics. The animations give you a realistic experience. There is quick play mode which allows you to play the game for 2 players. Create a powerful team and challenge your friends for never-ending fun. It is the best wifi multiplayer cricket game for Android. There is a player vs player style as well which allows you to play the game with any player who is online at the moment. GCL is optimized for live events like IPL, BBL etc.

4. Battle of Chepauk 2:

Battle of Chepauk 2 is a multiplayer game designed by Nextwave Multimedia. The game is a product of famous cricket league IPL’s team, Chennai Super Kings. Battle of Chepauk 2 has been updated and a new version of the game is introduced. There are some thrilling features in the game. Like Super Chase, Super Slog, Super over and much more. It’s considered as the best offline multiplayer game for Android. Although, it has an online version as well.

5. World Cricket Championship (WCC):

World Cricket Championship is a very famous game on the play store. It has over 10 Million downloads. WCC has some breathtaking features, along with simple graphics and animations. It is also the lightest multiplayer cricket game for Android in terms of size, which is around 4 MB. WCC is a two-player game. You can challenge a friend in any format of the game. So its the best game for low spec smartphones.

6. Bat Attack Cricket Multiplayer:

Bat Attack Cricket Multiplayer is another brilliant game from Nextwave Multimedia. In the game, we can customize our players. There is a Multiplayer Mode. There are two styles. One is Public and the other is private. There is a maximum of 5 overs. The public mode consists of online matches while the private mode is used to play against close friends by sharing codes on social websites. So, it’s worth a try.

7. Cricket Multiplayer:

Cricket Multiplayer is the product of Artoon Solutions Private Limited. It is a first live cricket game in which you can enjoy real-time bowling and batting. Cricket Multiplayer is said to be the most advanced 3D mobile cricket game. Along with it, you can also take pleasure of some most magnificent batting shots in this game. Like, Lap sweep, Helicopter shot, Upper Cut, Reverse scoop, Hook shot and many more. There are two types of modes in terms of Multiplayer genre. You can sign in with Facebook and play with your FB friends, or you can also play with local friends.

8. World Cricket Battle:

WCB is another two-player game on the list. The reason for this game to find a place in my list is the real feature in it. Like, you can see an entire day to night weather progression. There are a number of game modes available in the game. However, the real-time multiplayer mode is just exceptional. For example, there are rain interruption, D/L method etc. You can even send some emojis in the game as well.

9. World of Cricket:

World of Cricket is another lightweight game on our list. It has a size of just 19 MB. The game is highly optimized. There are different multiplayer modes and features in this game. Along with these, there are Test Matches, ODI, T-10, and other formats. Though, this game has short size but still managed to grasp some good graphics. Its a wifi multiplayer cricket game for Android. There are private and public rooms created via wifi. Install the game and enjoy the fun.

10. CricAstics 3D Multiplayer Cricket Game:

CricAStics is solely designed for people who love 3D graphics. This game has also got a wide number of modes. Like, Practice mode, Arcade mode, Knockout, Challenge and many more. We can have a match with players who are online at the time. So you give them a challenge and they must accept for the match to happen. For playing online, you must log in with Facebook.

11. MS Dhoni: The Official Cricket Game

MS Dhoni is a legend of Indian National Cricket team. A movie was launched on his life. The producer of the movie made this game as well. According to MS Dhoni, The Official Cricket Game is one of his favorite cricket multiplayer games for Android. The Realtime Multiplayer feature of this game allows you to buy the players in the auction. You can also challenge a rival at any time. Facebook login is required for playing online with your friends. You can enjoy different formats in this game. Like, Super sixes, T-10, T-20, ODI, Champion mode and others. The graphics of the game are brilliant. MS Dhoni official game is worth a try.

Conclusion:

For some like me, cricket is a passion. It’s not important that we are watching it or playing it. Both things are more or less the same for cricket lovers. Therefore, I have quoted a list of Best Multiplayer cricket games for Android. My personal favourite on this list is Real Cricket and GCL. I hope you will like it as well.