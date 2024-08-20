11-Year-Old Muhammad Hasnain Creates AI Assistant Robot

As Pakistan celebrates its heroes this August, another young talent is making significant strides with outstanding achievements. Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal at the Olympics has replenished the nation with pride, meanwhile, an 11-year-old from Karachi is earning recognition for his remarkable skills in robotics. Muhammad Hasnain, a Saadi Town, Karachi resident, has created an AI assistant robot. He named it “Muhammad Ali”. This huge achievement exemplifies his incredible ingenuity and passion for technology at such a young age.

Hasnain’s journey into the world of robotics began two years ago. He enrolled in a beginner’s robotics course at the Imam Hussain Institute in Scheme 33, Karachi. His interest in technology grew over time, leading him to explore game development and robotics. He completed his final project this summer: an AI assistant robot that responds to voice commands. Isn’t it such a big accomplishment for an 11-year-old?

11-Year-Old Muhammad Hasnain’s AI Assistant Robot Stuns the Nation

In an interview, Hasnain shared his passion for robotics. He stated:

“I first explored robotics two years back. I was fascinated. It was a beginner’s course, so I decided to get myself trained this year again. This [AI assistant] was my final project for the summer course.”

Hasnain even demonstrated his creation. The AI robot listens and processes, then answers just like humans do. It’s connected to a laptop, and since Hasnain did his programming, it gets activated when he calls out its name, Muhammad Ali. The programming window prompts that he is listening and processing. After that, he speaks and completes the task.

The robot’s capabilities are remarkable for an 11-year-old’s project. When the robot was asked to provide a recipe for “chai” (tea), it responded with detailed instructions, earning a chuckle from Hasnain as he said:

“He’s Pakistani, of course, he knows how much Pakistanis love chai.”

Muhammad Ali can perform different tasks, from opening websites and creating shopping lists to helping with household chores. Despite his young age, Hasnain is building the robot on his own. He is using a 3D printer to design its head, which is still under construction.

University students often seek Hasnain’s assistance with their projects. It is a testament to his talent and knowledge in robotics. His mentor, Shakeel Abbas, applauded the young prodigy, underscoring the growing interest in technology among Pakistan’s youth. Hasnain’s aspirations are beyond this project. He hopes to pursue a career in robotics and game development. In a time when many are leaving the country, Hasnain’s story reminds us of the significance of promoting young talent and investing in our future.

