Due to the convenience of accessing files at a faster rate, Torrenting has become a popular file-sharing method among the people around the globe. We know it is not easy to find the up-to-date list of the best torrent sites, so that is why we are listing the 12 Best Torrent Search Engines in 2021 in this article. It is important to mention here that torrent sites can appear and disappear overnight due to nature of torrenting, and the legalities around it as many torrent sites are created for the purpose of piracy; access to films, TV series, and games. Many torrent sites are free of cost.

Before heading towards any further discussion, it is important to know about torrenting.

What is a Torrent Search Engine and is it safe to use?

The term “torrent” is referring to a file shared through a decentralized, peer-to-peer. P2P file sharing helps users to exchange files without uploading these to a server. Torrents provide best method of distributing files over the internet.

Torrent search sites are helping you download torrents safely, expeditiously, and from only the best sources available but it is also important to note to understand that they also pose a greater risk over other forms of file sharing.

Torrenting is not depending on a centralized server to store files. Torrent can be useful for syncing large chunks of files and sharing media you own the rights to. Social media giants including Facebook and Twitter, in fact, use a similar protocol to upload large files to their servers to conserve bandwidth. A torrent client is also able to be integrated into a game to deploy software updates. In addition to that, some government agencies also use torrents to share large images and documents to the public that could otherwise put a strain on their servers.

Most torrents are relatively safe to download but Security shouldn’t be ignored when you torrent. There is a chance that all these sites can contain infected ad banners and links that plant malware on your device. Other than that, your ISP can also report you to authorities even if you’re not doing anything illegal online. In order to keep your data safe and avoid possible civil and criminal penalties, protect your connection with a quality VPN service. Well, still you can get into serious legal trouble if you torrent copyrighted material.

Note: Most torrenting sites are common targets to get shut down by the government due to copyright laws.

Anyhow, in case your favorite torrent site gets blocked by your ISP or government, searching for alternatives on Google is dangerous and a waste of time as the search engine hides these sites.

Well, in today’s article, our readers will get to know about best torrent search engines that will defiantly facilitate you to download movies, TV series, and more without sacrificing speed or privacy. Most of them hide your IP address so third parties won’t be able to see your online activities and provide you security.

1) The Pirate Bay – Best Overall Torrent Site

Founded: 2003

Number of torrents: 3,300,000+ torrents

Average download speed: 66Mbps

Support for instant downloads? Yes

The Pirate Bay is one of the best torrent search engines 2021 which also remained most favorite among the crowd for many years. It is helping you to deflect attempts at blocking it or shutting it down. Furthermore, with over 6.3 million monthly users on the main site it is beating the other torrent site by attaining the trust of users. However, the number may skew due to the number of mirrors and blocking attempts. According to the report, that 20-60 million visits the site on monthly basis. Users are able to download the millions of files at speed of 5-6 MB/s.

The Pirate Bay is popular for its large community, and there is no age restriction. The site has a clean interface and helpful tags that allows users to know which torrent comes from a trusted source, and which torrent could pose a security risk to their devices.

Note: In many countries, the Pirate Bay is blocked in many countries, so users might need a VPN change their virtual location and unblock the site.

To download: Visit the site

2) 1337X:

Founded: 2007

Number of torrents: 2,400,000+ torrents

Average download speed: 69Mbps

Support for instant downloads? No

1337x is one of online torrent search engines that provides a directory of torrent files and magnet links using for peer-to-peer file sharing through the BitTorrent protocol. The TorrentFreak news blog has reported that the 1337x is the third most popular torrent website as of 2021.

1337X has been established in 2007 and has a stable community with regular uploaders whose content can be trusted. 1337x is offering many categories. It introduced a website redesign with new functionalities in October 2016

1337X works good for downloading of movies, shows and music. Users also use it to browse for game torrents. Around 53 million visits the site on monthly basis. Users can get an average download speed of 3-4 MB/s and virtually no ad intrusion. The creators making money through bitcoin donations.

Mirrors: 1337x.st (Active since Oct. 2017), x1337x.ws (Active since Dec. 2017), x1337x.eu (Active since Mar. 2018), x1337x.se (Active since May. 2018), 1337x.is (Active since Jan. 2019), 1337x.gd (Active since Oct. 2019).

To Download: visit the Website

3) RARBG:

Founded: 2008

Number of torrents: 800,000+

Average download speed: 92Mbps

Support for instant downloads? No

RARBG is one of the biggest torrent search engines and famous for a very active community of seeders. It is a large directory of torrents and high-quality torrents. The website started working in 2008 and has now about 40 million visitors each month. It is competing with The Pirate Bay as it offers a more “personalized” experience. The website offers different categories and news displayed on the home page.

The website got decent library size and often gets update. So, users can get a high chance of finding new torrents on the site.

RARBG is blocked in Denmark, Portugal, or the UK generally due to its facilitation of copyright infringement, so users in these countries will need a VPN to enter. Users are able to download the millions of files at speed of 5-6 MB/s just like The Pirate Bay.

Mirrors: rarbg.is, rarbgunlock.com, rarbgmirror.com. In case, none of the mirrors work then don’t try to find another one on your own.

To Download: Visit Website

4) Torrentz2:

Founded: 2016

Number of torrents: Over 61,000,000 torrents indexed

Average download speed: 87Mbps (download speed from EZTV)

Support for instant downloads? No

Torrentz2 is the best torrent searcher that helps users to can enjoy games, softwares, videos for free. Torrentz search engine has the user-friendly interface and provides a lot of informative updates. torrentz2 updated its domain to torrentz2.xyz as its official portal in 2021. It works smoothly.

Compared to the above mention sites, it is not that much big site as it only amassing 10-20 million users a month, and unable to sport much of a library for general torrents but Torrentz2 is very good to find music.

More interestingly, the site has the largest music library of public torrent sites but unfortunately, Torrentz2 doesn’t have much going for it. The download speed is not that much good as it is in between 1 MB/s and 3 MB/s. Other than that, the ad intrusion is annoying.

Well, what’s important that the any type of browsing options such as searching by album, artist or song would be greatly appreciated.

Simple interface of Torrentz has only a user menu and a search panel. Users would simply type in a string of keywords to perform a search,

Mirrors: torrentz2eu.org (the one we used), torrentz.eu

To Download: Visit the Site

5) YTS:

Founded:2011

Number of torrents:8,000+ torrents available

Average download speed:30Mbps

Support for instant downloads?No

Wondering which torrent site is good for a movie? If yes, then YTS is here to facilitate you. YTS is best movie torrent search engine.

If you compare YTS with The Pirate Bay, you will observe the average metrics don’t look so great: not a big library. It has an average download speed of 3-4 MB/s. The visitors of YTS are 75 million visits a month due to its positioning.

Initially, the focus of the site was on movies, and it does its best to track torrents with HD quality and small size, optimizing for any device or bandwidth. More interestingly, the ad intrusion is minimal. The site has such a beautiful interface that is friendly too. In addition to that, classics are readily available on the platform. Well, the matter of the fact is that it is the only torrent site where users can find movies including 12 Angry Men in 1080p.

Users are able to browse and download YIFY movies in excellent 720p, 1080p, 2160p 4K and 3D quality, all at the smallest file size. YTS Movies Torrents. The site launched in 2010 by Yiftach Swery.

Note: In 2015, the original YIFY/YTS website was shut down by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) but, numerous websites imitating the YIFY/YTS brand is still receiving a significant amount of traffic.

Mirrors: yts.am, yts.pm, yts.gm

To Download: Visit the site

6. EZTV:

Founded: 2015

Number of torrents: 155,000+ torrents

Average download speed: 110Mbps

Support for instant downloads? Yes

EZTV is one of the best movie torrent search engines. The interface of EZTV is simple and user friendly. You can type in what you want to search for in the search bar. You will be able to see a table format list which is presented showing a download link and magnet link icon as well as the number of seeders, leechers and file size. Apparently, you won’t find it the best-looking torrent site but it is doing the job.to visit if you are thinking to download the TV shows including the latest and old episodes of TV series. You can visit EZTV and create an account in order to keep a log of downloaded torrents and their favorite shows.

You will find the ad intrusion is a bit annoying but the library size and the decent download speed of 2-3 MB/s is enough to meet your need.

To Download: Visit Website

7) Zooqle:

Zooqle is considered to be one of the best video game torrents. If you try the older titles, you will find a good library, both for PC and consoles. You will also find some torrents that you couldn’t find anywhere else, like a functional version of Uncharted 2 for the ps3.

Around 5 million of visitors visit the site on monthly basis. The site has an active community and a download speed of about 1-2 MB/s second. It is a definitely a best choice for when you are unable to find a working video game torrent.

Furthermore, you will find it a user-friendly platform as well as you can subscribe to different categories or titles. By doing so, you will get a feed of new torrents for them. The Ad intrusion is annoying but it is bearable in most cases.

Mirrors: zooqle.g2g.casa, zooqle.nocensor.club, zooqle.u4m.pw

To Download: Click Here

8) LimeTorrents:

LimeTorrents is a best torrent finder for new releases having a very good seeder/leecher ratio on new torrents. The interface is a user friendly so it can be a good choice.

The site has a bit under 20 million users a month across all mirrors. Moreover, ir comes with a lot of search options average while the download speed of the site is 3-4 MB/s.

LimeTorrents has not the plenty of seeders for older torrents, as well as the ad intrusion can get annoying at times.

Mirrors: limetorrents.asia, limetorrents.zone, limetorrents.co, limetor.com, limetor.pro.

Download by visiting the website, so Click Here

9) IDOPE:

iDope is considered to be one of the biggest torrent search engines that is providing the direct magnet links to torrents that you’ve searched for. The website provides an enormous database of over 18 million torrents and this is one of the reasons that it suits most people.

It has user-friendly interface and UI is clean. Unlike others, it is not so confusing. iDope has also a mobile-friendly version of its site that makes the whole experience much more pleasant.

iDope promises not to track any of its user’s activities and it was introduced as an alternative to kickass, the world’s largest torrent site at one point. According to the Developers of idope, that this new site will be even more popular than kickass.

The best thing about idope is that users can search anonymously throughout the web. That means no pop-up ads will show up while users surf through this website.

It is important to mention here that iDope is a revised version of the former iDope.top which was shutdown. Users are able to download torrents in just a single click which saves their time and prevent them from the effort of going through numerous sites and links.

In many counteries, the Idope is blocked but a solution for this is to use a proxy.

If you want to download: Click Here

10) DEMONOID:

Demonoid is one of the best torrent search engine 2021 and has well over 10 million regular users. The site offers almost 1 million torrent files. Popular torrent categories include movies, TV series, books, games, and software applications. The popular torrent files of the site are movies and TV series. The site was launched in 2003, but has had a lot of downtime due to political pressures, anyhow now it is going strong.

The site is not working in Ukraine and as it s banned by their Government, but it is working in other countries. In order to gain access to their torrents, users will need to register an account with Demonoid.

11) TORRENTPROJECT:

It is best online torrent search engine and has almost 1 million torrent files (and counting). TorrentProject can certainly help if you’re looking for music, movies, games and software. But users may struggle to find older content. Lets suppose a popular movie that was released 4 years ago and users do search for that, what happen? sometimes users get nothing. The site also faced blocks, with the website going down in 2017.

The interface is very simple and user friendly, but users experience the usual and annoying ads that pop-ups. The site is banned in most countries, but users can access it by using proxy or through VPNs. Beyond allowing torrent files of popular films it also carries self-produced content. This website has clean and simple interface with high performance search tool and many visitors from India, United States and UK. Millions of users are using this website to download different files online.

To visit the Website: Click Here

12) MONOVA:

MONOVA is best torrent finder. This is the best one site if you are specifically searching for movies and software. At the top of the site, users can use the simple search feature or browse through the categories available. Monova has had a few good years of fame and popularity. The site went down for quite a period of time but it’s now back, and looks better than ever with a such an attractive redesign.

Monova is a free verified Torrent download site providing bitTorrent links for direct torrent download through torrent clients.

Warning! Monova is actively linking to malicious software downloads. Final Words: We hope that the above list will fulfil your requirements. You can select any one of them and download. It is important to mention here that always use a trusted platform that we have discussed in our best torrent sites list.

Experience Monova

