12 percent of households in Pakistan have atleast one Digital device

According to a government survey, just around 12% of households in Pakistan have at least one digital device like computer, laptop, or tablet, making it the country with the lowest penetration of information and communication technology.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) carried the Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement (PSLM) survey 2019-20, which covered 176,790 homes in rural and urban areas and collected data on a variety of social sector issues such as information technology, education, and health by facilities and services.

According to the report, Punjab ranks first, while Balochistan ranks last, with only 6% of families utilising any of the aforementioned services. When comparing urban and rural locations, the percentages differ. In Punjab, 22% of urban families have such amenities, whereas just 8% of rural households have them.

In Islamabad, 40% of families said they have at least one of these facilities. Lahore, with 24 percent, is the most populous city in Punjab, whereas Rajanpur, with 3 percent, is the least populous. In Sindh, Karachi East has 33 percent of the population while Tharparkar has one percent.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar is at the top with 25% of households having at least one digital facility, while Kohistan is at the bottom with 2%. In Balochistan, Barkhan is at the top with 20% of homes having at least one digital device, while Khuzdar is at the bottom with no households having at least one such facility.