13-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide After Alleged Online Harassment

Recently, a tragic incident happened when a young 13-year-old girl, Urooj Kashmiri, reportedly took her own life by hanging herself with a ceiling hook. The incident took place at her home in Sanghar district on December 2. Preliminary findings from a medical examination indicate that the girl was emotionally distressed before her death. The Medical Superintendent at Taluka Hospital, Dr. Fazal Mehmood Shah confirmed that while the initial indications point towards suicide, however, the final postmortem report would further clarify the matter.

According to family members, Urooj’s depression reportedly stemmed from a social media incident. Allegedly, a young man, Mehrab Khan Khoso, shared her photo on social media without her consent. The girl’s parents claim this act of harassment led to her tragic decision. “She found out that her photo had been uploaded online, and that is believed to be the reason for her suicide,” the mother said.

The police are currently investigating the case. DSP Dr. Muhammad Moosa Abro confirmed that Mehrab Khan Khoso has been detained by the B-Section police, but no formal charges have been filed. Meanwhile, Khoso, who claims to have been a friend of the deceased, is accused by the girl’s family of constant harassment. They allege he regularly teased Urooj while she was on her way to and from school. The parents further stated that Khoso sent a message through Urooj’s younger sister a day before her death, admitting to posting her image.

Another unfortunate thing is that the grieving family has expressed their inability to afford legal representation, further complicating their pursuit of justice.

