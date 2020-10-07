If you guys are big fans of Age of Empire, then you will find this post very interesting. Today, we are going to share the list of 20 best games like age of empires.

Age of Empires is built on the idea of typical real-time strategy (RTS) formula with players starting the majority of games with a town center along with a small number of workers.

In this game, players collect different resources, make units, construct buildings and research technologies in order to advance their chosen civilization. The games like Age of Empires also offer the same great experience what you get in the AoE series. You can enjoy these games on all platforms such as PC, Mac, Android, iOS.

1) Age of Mythology:



Age of Mythology is a classic real-time strategy game. The maker of Age of Empires, Ensemble Studios decided to make a spin-off series based on mythological beliefs. This game occurs in Atlantis and focuses on the famous Greek, Egyptian, and Norse myths and legends. However, the Age of Empires is based on historical events.

The main focus of the game is on building an army, managing resources and conquering the opposing civilizations. The player has to choose from one of the three civilizations: Greek, Egyptian, and Norse and to play. These civilizations have their own religion and culture. The game allows players to choose the major God, based on the chosen empire. When players reach the next age, they unlock minor Gods which gift special abilities to the players.

2) Anno Online:



Players can play free the Anno Online game. It is a browser-based real-time strategy game which is created by Ubisoft. This game allows the player to not only build the city but also to manage the economic processes.

In this game, the players have to build and expand their country. Players can also defend it against rivals.

Other than building the country, the game also comes with some other aspects that include combat, exploration, diplomacy, and trade. The students of economics will really enjoy playing this game. They would have a very good excuse to play this game, for research of course.

3) Starcraft 2:

Starcraft 2 is a space-focused RTS game. This game is developed by Blizzard Entertainment. It is the second installment in the Starcraft series The game takes place in a 26th-century science fiction universe. Actually, the focus of the game is on a galactic struggle between four different species for total universe domination. In order to tell a complete story, the game was split into three parts during development.

In this game, players choose to play as one of the three species known as Protoss, Terran, and Zergoffers as it offers a non-linear gameplay. The main game “Wings of Liberty” offers the story of Terran, while the two expansion packs offer the Protoss and Zerg stories.

4) Rise of Nations:

Rise of Nations is set in 18 civilizations and 8 ages of world history. It is developed by Big Huge Games. It is one of the age of empires type games. It is considered to be one of the best strategy games of all time and is consistently ranked.

The Rise of Nations’ gameplay is focused on the concept of “territory”. The area close to the settlements of players is considered their territory, and players of the game can build anything only within their territory or in the territory of their friends.

The game player’s aim is to progress and advance to the most modern age to gain access to better weaponry and attack their opponents efficiently, in order to either conquer them. This game was released in 2003 but is still it is one of the most popular and successful real-time strategy games of all time.

5) Command and Conquer: Tiberium Alliances:

This game is a military science fiction based on the Westwood’s strategy game called Dune 2. It is one of the games similar to age of empires.

In this game, the players can choose their sector in the world to start in, from where they start to build and grow their military base. The players can construct buildings, gather resources and engage in battles against enemy camps.

This game similar to age of empires entered its open beta stage on March 15, 2012, and officially it released on May 24, 2012.

6) DomiNations:

DomiNations based on traditional real-time strategy games similar to Age of Empires. It comes with the more modern mobile genre that is dominated by the likes of Clash of Clans. This amazing game is available on both iOS and Android.

In this game, the players have to take their small nation from the stone age to the space age. Moreover, they have to use various new technologies in order to dominate their competition.

7) Warcraft III:



Warcraft III is online rts games and a high fantasy real-time strategy game. This game is developed by Blizzard Entertainment. In this game, players experience an extensive story campaign and a multiplayer component. The world map of Warcraft III comes with a large field, with beautiful terrains like mountains, rivers, seas, and cliffs.

Players need to establish settlements to gain useful resources, defend against other players, and train units to explore the map and attack A.I enemies. In the game, players require three main resources: gold, lumber, and food to construct buildings and combat units.

9) The Settlers Online:



This is also the age of empires type games and is developed by BlueBite, The Settlers is a free to play browser-based real-time strategy game. However, the game has a few in-game purchases. This game comes with brand new additions and improvements to the genre.

Players have to collect resources and complete in-game missions in order to build their own medieval kingdom. The game has a lot of content to unlock, tons of levels to progress through, various bandit camps to obliterate, and interaction with human players in the world.

10) Etherium:



Etherium is the age of empires type game. It is set in the futuristic universe where three different empires fight over the resourceful planets. These planets contain rich deposits of etherium, a highly powerful resource that every empire needs.

The game features both multiplayer and solo campaign modes for the players. It is developed by Tindalos Interactive. In order to secure the total control of the mysterious etherium resource and build their empire to be the most powerful on the planet, the players can take control of any one of the empires.

11) The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth II

The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth II is one of best strategy games like age of empires and is set in the LOTR universe. This game gives a real-time strategy experience for Windows and the Xbox 360. In this game, players can explore both a good and evil campaign that allows them to experience the game world from both sides.

The game consists of a total of six different factions. Each faction has its own units and structures along with a preferred type of gameplay. The mixture of factions ensures everybody has a faction for their playstyle.

12) Homeworld:



It is a real-time strategy game. This game is set in space and players can experience a story-heavy real-time strategy. The game is based on the story where the Kushan race is expelled from the planet Kharak. Their home planet is destroyed by their foes called Taiidan Empire in retaliation for developing hyperspace jump technology.

Players have to rebuild and reclaim their ancient homeworld of Hiigara from the Taiidan. They have to encounter various pirates, traders, mercenaries, allies and rebels along the way.

The players of the game have to collect resources, build a fleet and uses it to destroy enemy ships and accomplish different missions. The game can be played by the single-player campaign and also multiplayer modes.

13) Age of Wonders III:



Age of Wonders III is one of the old strategy games. It comes with the setting of a fantasy world. In this game, the players have to become the leader of a kingdom and explore the world. The players have to interact with other kingdoms and different races. In order to lead the kingdom to prosperity, the players have to deal with different situations either diplomatically or through warfare.

Though it is a turn-based strategy game, its detailed fantasy universe is worth getting into. In this game, players explore the world map and they slowly build their empire through colonization. Moreover, against rival empires, they conquer through warfare and diplomacy.

14) Empire Earth:



Empire Earth is also the age of empires type game, that offers a great RTS experience and is the first game in the franchise. This game was developed by Stainless Steel Studios and has released in 2011.

This game comes with a large number of civilizations, players can choose from or create their own. It starts in the prehistoric age and advances to the space age. The game has a great number of campaigns that offer a varied experience. It comes with core gameplay very similar to that of most strategy games.

15) American Conquest:

American Conquest is a real-time strategy game. This game is set in history. This game takes players from the 15th to the early 18th century. The players have to fight on the American continent and for its colonization. It was released in 2003 and has two additional expansion packs.

The game has a huge range of units and factions with their own unique elements. It comes with long and detailed campaigns that are fun and provide a history lesson.

If you like Age of Empires, you will definitely love these above-listed games. They all are considered the best strategy games of all time.

16) Total War: Warhammer II

Warhammer II is a turn-based strategy and real-time tactics age of empires like games designed by The Creative Assembly and released by Sega. It is the sequel to 2016’s Total War: Warhammer and part of the Total War series. It is one of the games like age of empire that is set in Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy fictional universe. The video game was solely released for windows-based PCs in 2017 while Feral Interactive released the Warhammer II on macOS and Linux in 2018. So we can call an empire game for PC. In addition to that, the game demands a Steam account to play.

During the campaign, opponents move their armies around the map and maintain settlements in a turn-based manner. Players employ diplomacy with and compete against, AI-controlled groups. When armies face each other, they combat in real-time. The video game also has a number of custom battle modes where players can create customized real-time fights, along with online multiplayer battles. Those who won races from the first game will have the same races unlocked for multiplayer in the 2nd round of the game.

The Warhammer II campaigns include the Lizardmen, High Elves, Dark Elves, and Skaven. The Tomb Kings and Vampire Coas debuted later as paid downloadable content factions.

17) Abyss of Empires: The Mythology

Abyss of Empires is one of the best games like age of empires in 2020. In addition to the conventional battle of swords and shields, you also need development and glory in your empire. Prestige castle is the best possible choice along with cool castle skin, unique beautiful wings, beautiful appearance also increases your strength. in the game. Crowning glory begins from folklife, mythology, and other languages. To find success and increase your abilities, you must build a good empire for glory in this age.

During the game, you should create a special civilization like no other out there. The game also features legendary dragons each with a number of skills so you can beat your rivals with their help. Send dragons as a gift will increase friendship. Along with that, you can use the Army Soul to recall the undead and you can recall all the undead by using Army Soul up to a maximum of 500 times.

What kind of empire to build depends on your choice. This is one of the age of empires alternatives where you can counter the invasion of the rivals, build extravagant empires, and improve actual strength. In this age, discover the best way to conquer enemy warlords and become triumphant

18) Civilization VI:

Civilization VI is an excellent empire building game for Android users that simulates raising an empire from the very beginning of time. During the game, you play as the leader of your empire while controlling and managing your resources to construct new structures, strengthen your army to defend and attack, expand your territory, thus making your citizens happy and prosperous.

The player’s choices have an influence on the world’ss ecosystem. The best thing about this game is that you can choose whether to conquer the world through military power or cultural globalization. If you are fond of empire-building games and searching for an advanced strategy game to enhance your strategic thinking skills, then this game is probably the best possible choice for you.

19) Bad North:

When I viewed the trailer of Bad North for the first time ever, I was impressed. It implies that the game looks very different from all the other strategy games I played recently and still its one of the best real-time strategy games like aoe3 that you can play. At first look, Bad North’s cartoonish graphics and soft music might fool you, but you must remember that this is a very brutal game.

The game’s interface is pretty much simple. At the beginning of the game, a player owns an island and he/she will have to establish his/her army and update weapons to defend the island against the team of Vikings that are going to attack the island.

Your defense strategy is not only based on your weaponry and army but also on your island’s size and shape as different islands provide a different strategic advantage. This is one of the age of empires clone game that is really fun to play with. While being quite tricky, Bad North is not as hard as the Age of Empires which makes this perfect for gamers who want to play a strategy game in short intervals.

20) March of Empires:

March of Empires is an age of bloody medieval war, where you will march over your opponents’ burning remains in a strategy quest to conquer and create your empire. Defend your castle, raise an army of fearless warriors, and join the ultimate MMO of global domination.

However, as your civilization advances, you’ll have to battle with formidable powers and warfare, and only one king among the players can claim the throne. It requires tremendous strength and strategy to unite the land under your banner. On the contrary, you will have to watch your kingdom crumble before you.

The main motives of the game include dispatching of armies and medieval warriors, create buildings, battle with barbarians, Vikings, lords, and kings, capture territories and clans, and tilt the balance of power every now and then. Every inch of your realm comes to life in an open world with detailed graphics. Fight and conquer to expand your global influence on a daily basis. It would also allow you to unlock special powers and bonuses as more lands get captured by your army. Strengthen your medieval defenses to resist enemy invasions. March of Empires is closely identical to the age of empires game type. Fight your way to the throne to become High King over the entire realm.

