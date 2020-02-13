15+ Best Places Online To Learn Photoshop For Free

Digital skills of any sort are the most worthed nowadays and in the near future, they will be of the greatest scope. If you can equip something to boost yourself financially in 2020 it better be a digital skill! Photoshop is one of the best digital skills to learn for personal and professional needs today. Here are the Best Websites To Learn Photoshop For Free.

What Is Photoshop?

Photoshop is Adobe’s photo editing, illustration and graphic design software. It provides a variety of image editing features for pixel-based images and vector graphics. Why do you need to learn photoshop? Photoshop is the most wanted and paid freelance or digital skill you can have in the prevailing times, photoshop is used by professional photographers, graphic designers, video game artists, advertising and meme designers.

Learn Photoshop For Free

I present you the best online courses to learn Adobe Photoshop for free.

1. Lynda

Photoshop courses at Lynda will help you upgrade your photoshop skills. It offers scratch to advance photoshop course and will make you a photoshop pro in no time.

2. EnvatoTuts+

Envatuts+ offers a wide variety of online courses. Feel free to learn new digital skills at Envatuts+. For the best free photoshop courses head straight to Envatuts+.

3. Photoshop Tutorials From Adobe

Adobe clearly offers the best, free, online courses for Adobe Photoshop. For the best free photoshop courses visit Adobe and become a photoshop expert.

4.Photoshop Cafe

Photoshop Cafe offers a wide variety of online courses. Feel free to learn new digital skills here. For the best free photoshop courses head straight to Photoshop Cafe.

5. Spoon Graphics

Spoon Graphics clearly offers the best, free, online courses for Adobe Photoshop CC. For the best free photoshop courses visit Spoon Graphics and become a photoshop expert.

6. PHlearn

PHLearn offers a wide variety of online courses. Feel free to learn new digital skills here. For the best free photoshop courses head straight to PHLearn.

7. Udemy

Udemy has evolved into one of the most popular digital learning platforms lately. Udemy offers great, free photoshop courses for you to benefit from.

8. PhotoshopEssentials.com

Photoshop courses at PhotoshopEssentials.com will help you upgrade your photoshop skills. It offers scratch to advance photoshop course and will make you a photoshop pro in no time.

9. Design Stacks

Design Stacks offer a variety of digital courses to benefit from and Adobe Photoshop CC is one of those amazing courses. Become a photoshop expert by taking these free advance photoshop courses online.

10. Alison

Alison has a variety of trending and high-on-demand online courses to offer. Alison is one of the best websites to get photoshop courses.

11. GCF LearnFree

GCF Learn Free has evolved into one of the most popular digital learning platforms lately. GCF offers great, free photoshop courses for you to benefit from.

12. PetaPixel

PetaPixel has a very concise and professional photoshop course to offer. The course has simple, video tutorials to learn from.

13. Sleek Lens

Sleek Lens has a variety of trending and high-on-demand online courses to offer. Sleek Lens is one of the best websites to get photoshop courses.

14. Plural Sight

Plural Sight has professional photoshop courses to offer but unfortunately, they are not completely free. But you will surely find quality content in this regard.

15. Photoshop Forums

Photoshop Forums lets you reach on to good quality content guides and photoshop tutorials. It has a variety of courses to offer and benefit from.

16. Youtube

If you are ambitious enough to learn photoshop, YouTube can prove to be one of the best platforms to learn photoshop for free. You will have to struggle a bit with finding the best matching tutorials as per your level of understanding but YouTube roofs some of the top Photoshop experts serving people for free.

Hope you find this blog useful!