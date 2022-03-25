190 Million Units were Sold by Xiaomi in 2021

Xiaomi is one of the top smartphone manufacturers in the world. As per a report, they sold about 190 million units the previous year. Xiaomi just released its financial statistics for the previous calendar year, and the figures are impressive. The Beijing-based firm brought in CNY328 billion in sales, up 33.5 percent from the previous year, and a net profit of CNY22 billion, up a stunning 69.5 percent from 2020.

190 Million Units Sold

The smartphone market performed admirably, with 190.3 million handsets shipped worldwide, a 30% increase over 2020. There were 24 million in the premium segment, which represents a 160 percent increase year over year.

Smartphone sales generated total revenue of CNY 208.9 billion. The actual amount indicates a 37.2 percent increase, while the average price per phone is CNY 1,097, which is the price of one Chinese Redmi Note 11. All phones costing more than CNY3,000 on the home markets or more than €300 abroad are included in the VIP shipments.

Xiaomi continues to grow its global reach. According to the financial report, international markets accounted for nearly half of total income, or CNY163.6 billion, a 33.7 percent rise in monetary value from 2020.

Xiaomi’s global success is evidenced by its inclusion in the Top 5 manufacturers in 62 markets around the world. Among these 14, it is the best-selling smartphone company.

Diversity of Products

The corporation is attempting to diversify its product line with AI goods. And income from other smart devices surged by over 26% annually in 2021, reaching CNY 85 billion. The business of air conditioners, freezers, and washing machines grew by 60% year over year.

In 2021, there were 509 million active monthly users MIUI users worldwide, up 28.4% from 2020. Xiaomi also makes money from advertising within its user interface, with income increasing by 42.3 percent to CNY18.1 billion.

