As rumored for months that Apple is planning to launch a foldable iPhone soon. Now, a recent report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple might introduce an 8-inch display foldable iPhone in the first half of 2023.

According to a report the analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo added that the Cupertino-based company may launch a foldable iPhone along with the 2023 iPhone series with a screen size of 7.5 to 8 inches. Previously, there was a rumour that in 2022, the company would have released its first foldable smartphone, although a further report has indicated that the work has been started but Apple didn’t release any statement about the official launch of the foldable iPhone.

Apple Plan to Launch Foldable iPhone with 8-Inch Display in 2023

Apart from the foldable iPhone, it is also expected that Apple will introduce the first full-screen iPhone without a notch in the coming years. However, this prediction is closely tied with if the “development of iPhones goes smoothly.” Ming-Chi Kuo also confirmed that the first iPhone without a punch hole or a notch will be launched in 2023. We may also see a fingerprint sensor and a periscopic camera lens under the display in the next iPhone series.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo further added that Apple will stop the iPhone 11 series by the end of 2022 and will replace the smartphone with another edition of the iPhone, which might launch in the first half of 2023 and will be available at less than $600. The next iPhone edition could include Face ID and a similar 11-inch screen with 5G support. Apple still not confirm this report officially, so we need to wait for more details and official announcements.

