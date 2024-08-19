1LINK Dispels Rumors of Cyber Attack on ATMs & Online Banking Services in Pakistan

Several rumors have been recently circulating on social media and WhatsApp regarding potential cyber attacks on ATMs and online banking services in Pakistan. In a significant development, 1LINK, the payment gateway system, has issued a public advisory to debunk these baseless claims. The advisory encourages the public to disregard these rumors and confidently use banking services.

Some unfounded reports suggested that Pakistan’s financial infrastructure, including ATMs and online banking systems, was at risk of cyber-attacks. It caused panic among the public. 1LINK mentioned the 2017 “Wannacry Ransomware” attack, which targeted Microsoft Windows machines globally, including those in the banking sector, and reassured the public that Pakistan successfully defended against those attacks in 2017. The current situation, however, is far from what these rumors claim.

1LINK Urges Caution Against False Cyber Attack Rumors on Online Banking Services in Pakistan

In a media release, 1LINK advised the public not to fall prey to such scams. Moreover, it advised them to consult their respective banks for any required guidance. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is actively collaborating with banks and 1LINK to ensure Pakistan’s financial infrastructure security and digital payments ecosystem. This collaboration includes compliance with stringent IT and security guidelines, which have been effectively safeguarding the industry against potential threats.

1LINK categorically stated that no cyber threats have been observed within ATM and online banking ecosystems in Pakistan. The financial services industry is as vigilant as ever. The organization comforted users that all necessary measures are in place to protect the integrity and security of banking services across Pakistan.

Rules

To enhance security and protect against potential threats, 1LINK provided several safety guidelines for the public:

Be vigilant while banking at ATMs, branches, or online

Report any suspicious activities immediately.

Avoid sharing sensitive information such as payment card details, PINs, OTPs, user IDs, and passwords with anyone.

Inspecting ATMs for unusual attachments is necessary.

Don’t click on suspicious links, log out of online banking sessions, and regularly review account statements.

By following these guidelines, users can help maintain the security of their banking transactions and avoid falling prey to potential scams. 1LINK’s proactive approach in addressing these rumors strengthens the trust in Pakistan’s financial system, ensuring that users can count on the safety and security of their banking services.