20.75% IT exports increased in July-May of FY 2019-20 compared to same period in 2018-19

IT Industry has been a star in Pakistan’s economy and has achieved positive year on year growth as a result of strong government support, skilled entrepreneurs and a talented workforce. The Ministry of IT is taking all possible steps to ensure sustainable growth of Pakistan’s IT Industry and to ensure close coordination with the IT industry and associated stakeholders, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque said.

The generous incentives from the Government, and various projects to enhance capacity and capability of the IT Industry have resulted in strong industry growth rates, he said. Incentives to the industry include zero income tax on IT & ITeS exports till June 2025, tax breaks for PSEB registered IT start-ups for 3 years, up to 100% foreign ownership of IT & ITeS companies, up to 100% repatriation of profits for foreign IT & ITeS investors, tax holiday for venture capital funds till 2024 among other incentives.

He said that PSEB has highly trained and experienced asset in the form of commercial counselors in important cities around the world and that they can contribute significantly in projecting Pakistan’s IT & ITeS sector around the globe. PSEB has been directed to engage and utilize the services of Pakistan’s commercial counselors to enhance Pakistan’s IT & ITeS exports and for facilitating Pakistan’s IT companies in the overseas markets.