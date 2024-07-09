200 Million Twitter Accounts Compromised in Massive 9.4GB Data Leak

Researchers at Cyber Press have discovered a massive data leak involving nearly 200 million Twitter user records, amounting to 9.4GB of data. This breach represents one of the largest exposures of user information in recent times, raising significant concerns about user privacy and security.

The leaked data includes email addresses, names, and Twitter account details, which could make users susceptible to phishing attacks, identity theft, and social engineering schemes. Malicious actors can exploit this information to compromise further accounts and systems linked to the affected email addresses.

The breach was first reported on a well-known hacking forum dedicated to data leaks and breaches. A user named “michupa” created a new account on July 7, 2024, specifically to release this massive Twitter database. The data is divided into 10 files, each containing 1GB of data, and is publicly available for download.

The Cyber Press Team has verified the accuracy of several email addresses associated with the listed Twitter profiles, although the complete dataset has not yet been confirmed. The exact date of the breach remains unknown, but it is believed to have occurred recently.

Details of the Leaked Data

The database files, identified as follows, have been uploaded to the cloud:

– Twitter_Full_b1nd.net.7z.001

– Twitter_Full_b1nd.net.7z.002

– Twitter_Full_b1nd.net.7z.003

– Twitter_Full_b1nd.net.7z.004

– Twitter_Full_b1nd.net.7z.005

– Twitter_Full_b1nd.net.7z.006

– Twitter_Full_b1nd.net.7z.007

– Twitter_Full_b1nd.net.7z.008

– Twitter_Full_b1nd.net.7z.009

– Twitter_Full_b1nd.net.7z.010

Recommendations for Users and Organizations

In response to this leak, the Cyber Press Team strongly advises users and organizations to take immediate action to protect their accounts and data. Here are some recommended steps:

1. Change Passwords and Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Immediately change passwords for Twitter accounts and enable 2FA to add an extra layer of security.

2. Be Vigilant of Suspicious Emails or Messages: Watch out for emails or messages attempting to exploit the leaked information. Be cautious of phishing attempts.

3. Monitor Accounts for Unusual Activity: Regularly check accounts for any unusual activity and report any incidents to Twitter support promptly.

4. Strengthen Data Protection and Security Measures: Review and enhance data protection protocols to ensure robust security measures are in place.

5. Conduct Regular Security Audits: Regularly perform security audits to identify and address potential vulnerabilities within the system.

6. Educate Employees About Phishing and Social Engineering: Conduct training sessions to inform employees about the risks associated with phishing and social engineering attacks.

Twitter’s Response and Ongoing Monitoring

The Cyber Press Team has contacted Twitter to inform them of the data leak and is currently awaiting a response. This incident underscores the critical importance of robust cybersecurity practices and vigilance in the face of ongoing data breaches.

Cyber Press will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as new information emerges. It is crucial for both users and organizations to stay informed and proactive in safeguarding their digital assets against such threats.

