Google apps and services are popular with most people. The main reason for this is that it is free of cost to download and also Google apps are the best in the market. The official Android app Google Translate has achieved a remarkable feat of crossing 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store. Launched almost 10 years back, the excellent Android app has shown tremendous growth in the last few years. Now, the application has achieved a major milestone, Google Translate.

Google Translate Cross 1 Billion Downloads on the Play Store

In January 2010, the Google Translate Android app was launched. Over the years, the app has been upgraded with new additions and a UI UI like any other popular app that remains a decade-long.

The Google application for translation is downloaded over 1 billion times from the Google Play Store in 11 years and 3 months since its launch. These installs come from users and not OEMs as this application is not part of the mandatory Google Mobile Services core apps package.

However, it’s not unexpected because the Google Translate Android app has been very useful since its launch. Most importantly, the app is excellent, helpful, and also it is a free application.

As of this date, 109 languages, translation, pronunciation, offline translation, camera translation, dark mode, are supported in the Google Translated Android app. This application allows you to translate by typing between 109 languages. In addition, the Android app lets you translate anything from your camera into 30 languages in real-time.

Moreover, Google Translate operates from any app, you only need to copy the text in any app and your translation would pop up. Google also translates almost 52 languages off-line and has a handwriting mode in which characters in 93 languages can be drawn.

