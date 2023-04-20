2024 Ford Mustang Remote Rev Feature Will Let You Rev Pony to 5000 RPM

The highly anticipated 2024 Ford Mustang debuted back in September last year. The Mustang brought a revamped 2.3-liter turbo EcoBoost engine, an available V8 mill, and a significant technology upgrade over the previous model. The newly introduced tech that came with this car was a dual-screen dashboard layout with SYNC4 infotainment system, Unreal Engine software, and a new feature amazing Ford Remote Rev Feature. According to the latest news, the company will soon make it available for the 5.0 V8 variants with an automatic transmission and the 2.3 EcoBoost variants equipped with Ford Active Exhaust.
Brace Yourselves To finally rev your 2024 Ford Mustang engine from Your pocket
As its name indicates, the Remote Rev feature will let you rev the engine of your 2024 Mustang through the key fob. The point worth mentioning here is that this feature will be only available when the engine reaches its optimal temperature after a cold start.
If you want to activate the system, you will have to first start the engine of the car. You can accomplish this by either using the remote engine start function on the key fob or by manually starting the engine. On the other hand, you can also use the FordPass app. You will have to press the unlock and lock buttons on the key fob sequentially within three seconds in the second step in order to activate the feature. As a result, the engine will rev to 2,000 rpm to indicate that the feature is active.
In the third step, you will have to press the unlock and lock buttons again. After that, the Mustang’s engine will rev three times to up to 5,000 rpm. There is a red line preprogrammed to a safe level for the engine. After the three revs, the feature will enter standby mode and you can reactivate it by pressing the unlock and lock buttons again.
Ford has recently celebrated the Mustang’s 59th birthday by launching a dedicated Instagram page for the sports car as well. The automaker promises to post “Mustang culture and lifestyle” content on the page as well.
