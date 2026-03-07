2026 GLOMO Awards winners crowned at MWC26 Barcelona

The GSMA has announced the winners of the 31st annual Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at MWC26 Barcelona this evening, as the best and brightest minds from the mobile industry gathered to celebrate the boldest innovations and most impactful initiatives from across the global mobile and digital ecosystem.

With over 30 awards across six categories and judged by a panel of more than 250 independent subject matter experts from across the globe, the GLOMOs remain the connectivity industry’s most coveted accolade, honouring the very best innovations shaping our connected world – from technology breakthroughs to initiatives that deliver meaningful societal impact.

Lara Dewar, CMO of the GSMA, said: “Over three decades in and the GLOMOs continue to set the benchmark for what true excellence looks like in our industry. The standard from this year’s winners is extraordinary, with every winner tonight representing innovation and excellence with real purpose and global ambition. Being recognised on the global stage at the GLOMOs is something genuinely special and thoroughly deserved for all our winners.”

The 2026 awards shone a spotlight on both established industry powerhouses and emerging players driving the next era of intelligent, inclusive connectivity. This year’s edition introduced six new awards that reflect the industry’s accelerating focus on AI, financial innovation, and digital inclusion: Best AI-Powered Network Solution, AI-Enabled Customer Experience, FinTech & Digital Commerce Innovation, Marketing for Good, Best Device <$150, and Digital Inclusion & Usage-Gap Impact.

This year also saw the long-standing D4T Award renamed to The #ChangeTheFace Award – reflecting the GSMA’s recent integration of the #ChangeTheFace Alliance into its global Connectivity for Good programme, that celebrates those driving meaningful change on diversity and inclusion across the industry.

2026 GLOMO Awards winners

Chairman’s Award

Keeping the World Connected in Crisis: Presented to Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union & Kelly Clements, United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees

Outstanding Achievement

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Government Leadership Award: Socialist Republic of Viet Nam

Mobile Tech

CTO Choice: Outstanding Mobile Technology Award: LG Uplus for ixi Guardian, an End-to-End Security Suite for Telco’s AI Agent

Best Mobile Network Infrastructure: Huawei for UWB AAU series with Giga Performance and Efficiency

Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough: Cohere Technologies for Pulsone Multi-G for ISAC and NTN

Best Digital Tech Breakthrough for companies with under $100 million Annual Global Revenue: Cumucore for Time Sensitive Network over 5G

Best Network Security and Fraud Prevention: LG Uplus for for ixi-Guardian, an end-to-end security suite for telco’s AI Agent

Best AI‑Powered Network Solution: China Mobile and Huawei for “AI+Network” Operation Transformation

Best Cloud Solution: SK Telecom for SKT Haein GPU Cluster

Best NTN Solution: China Telecom and Huawei for System Design, Key Technologies, and Scale Application of the Smartphone Direct Connection to GEO Satellite

Digital Everything

Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers: Telkomsel and Huawei for Jaringan Prioritas with Guaranteed Experience in High-Density Connectivity with UE Logo

Best Private Network Solution: China Telecom, ZTE, AgiBot and DroidUp for EasyOn 5G-A-RobotNet: Intelligent Backbone for Humanoids

Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Health and Wellbeing: China Mobile, Huawei and Ant Group for Ubiquitous AI Health Assistant

Best AI‑Enabled Customer Experience: e&, Amdocs and NVIDIA for Agentic-AI Customer-Experience Transformation at e&

Best FinTech & Digital Commerce Innovation: Safaricom and Huawei for Ziidi Wealth Platform

Open Gateway Challenge: China Mobile, China Mobile Hangyan, JD.com and ZTE for AI-Powered Open Gateway Bridging AI Systems and Network Infrastructure

Device

Best Smartphone: Apple iPhone 17 Pro series

Disruptive Device Innovation: Honor for the implementation and commercialisation of silicon carbon battery technology

Best Connected Consumer Device: Garmin, Skylo and Sony Altair for Garmin fēnix® 8 Pro Multisport Smartwatches

Best Device <$150 (Entry Level): Infinix Mobility Limited for HOT 60 Pro+

Best in Show: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Tech4Good

Digital Inclusion & Usage‑Gap Impact: Dots for Inc. for DC Box Network – A Village-Scale Digital Hub Connecting the Unconnected in Rural Africa

Best Mobile Innovation supporting Emergency or Humanitarian Situations: Metro Pacific Health Tech for mWell

Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility & Inclusion: China Mobile and Huawei for Ubiquitous Mobile Health Assistant

Best Mobile Innovation for Climate Action: K-water for SWNM: AI-Powered Smart Water Networks, Climate Action

Best Mobile Innovation for Enhancing the Lives of Children and Young People: China Telecom, CSEF and Huawei for Qingjiao Plan in Lancang County

The #ChangeTheFace Award: Lindsey Nefesh-Clarke, Founder & CEO, W4.org

Marketing Excellence

Best Event Activation: China Telecom, R&J and ZTE for 5G-A powered concert live streaming

CMO Marketing Campaign Award: Singtel and Hogarth Worldwide for CUBICLΣ LIFE

Marketing for Good: LGU+ for the Integrated Marketing Campaign Empowering ixi-Guardian and ixi-O as Korea’s Leading AI Security & Call Agent Service

Regional GLOMOs announced

At the 2026 GLOMOs Awards ceremony, the GSMA also announced the launch of several new regional GLOMOs, starting with GLOMOs LATAM held in Mexico City during M360 LATAM (13-14 May 2026), with categories for Industry Champion Award and LATAM Social Impact Award.

Next is the first-ever GLOMOs Africa, taking place at MWC26 Kigali (16-18 June). For its debut year, GLOMOs Africa will honour excellence across two categories: Digital Innovation in Africa’s Real Economy and Closing the Mobile Internet Usage Gap in Africa – Innovation Award. Submissions open on 9 March 2026 and close on 30 April 2026.

And lastly, the Asia Mobile Awards (AMOs) will now become GLOMOs Asia, due to take place at MWC26 Shanghai (24-26 June 2026).

