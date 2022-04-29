Recently, more than 55 countries around the globe have signed the Declaration for the Future of the Internet (DFI), including developed countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan. Furthermore, some other nations that signed the declaration include Argentina, Cyprus, Kenya, Montenegro, Slovenia, and Ukraine. The White House claimed that the goal of the DFI is to recover “the great promise” of the internet while fighting “growing digital authoritarianism” to ensure it reinforces democracy, protects privacy, and promotes a free global economy.

The US started this initiative (DFI) with more than 55 countries to defend an open, and safe internet amid a rise in authoritarian governments such as Russia restricting access to digital information. More countries are suppressing free expression and access to news, disseminating misinformation, or shutting down the internet entirely, according to the declaration.

US Put Forwards ‘DFI’ to Promote Secure and Free Internet

A senior administration official, referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said Moscow “has aggressively propagated disinformation at home and abroad, controlled internet news sources, blocked or shut down genuine sites,” and attacked internet connectivity in Ukraine in recent months.

“Russia, on the other hand, is hardly alone,” the official added, citing China.

While the declaration is not legally enforceable, a senior administration official said it outlines “basic principles” and “commits states to promote an open, free, global, interoperable, dependable, and secure internet for the world.”

The endeavor intends to counteract internet splintering while “respecting the regulatory authority” of each country, according to the source. The declaration also emphasizes on the importance of providing inexpensive access to underserved communities.

