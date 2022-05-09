Google Announces a New Security Update for the Upcoming Android 13

The search engine giant Google is currently working on the much-awaited Android 13 OS which would be released in a few months. The company wants to make it as secure as possible so that it can protect itself from the phishing attacks that have been on the rise in recent times. In this regard, Google has announced a new security update for Android 13. Through this update, a lot of side load applications will lose all accessibility features.

Android 13 to Remove Accessibility Features from Sideload Apps

The discovery was made by Esper, who claims that the forthcoming Android 13 would have more security features, with this being the first. The latest security update will prevent the apps from being sideloaded via the API. As a result, users will be able to see Android 13 alongside a message stating that the application’s accessibility settings are no longer available. However, there is a point to ponder why Google is making such a drastic change in the first place. The answer is rather straightforward. They seek to improve the security of their users.

When utilized correctly, the Android API is regarded as a highly effective tool in terms of reach and capabilities. The core design allows app developers to create products that will benefit the whole public, including impaired people. But that’s only the beginning since the feature is being promoted as a fantastic fit for everyone.

The only issue now being raised by computer experts is the frequency with which the API is abused by hackers or phishing efforts. This is one of the many reasons why Google is doing everything it can to crack down on multiple apps that exploit this technique.

With the release of Android 12, Google proudly declared how hard it had worked to drastically eliminate unreliable and harmful APIs. As a result, with Android 13 in place, Google’s recent announcement can be regarded as a step in the right direction. Furthermore, Google confirmed that the change will only apply to APK files, rather than all those distributed through third-party app stores.

