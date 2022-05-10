Fake news and misinformation have the curses of the modern era with entities using them as a tool to vilify their opponents. There have been been a lot of such instances, especially in third-world countries such as Pakistan. One such case was reported recently by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The agency has arrested a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker for running a fake social media campaign against Nawaz Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN). As per the accusations, the PTI worker published her offensive video on the internet.

FIA Arrests PTI Worker for Posting Fake Videos of PMLN leader on Social Media

The PTI worker who was arrested was Fayazuddin of Warsak Road. The FIA Cybercrime Wing has opened an investigation into him for disseminating offensive content on Twitter regarding Maryam Nawaz, including a bogus video.

The accused appeared before a local court, which sentenced him to Central Prison. According to rumors, the FIA will probably take a hard stance against social media users who have launched a campaign against ruling party politicians as well as governmental institutions. Some PTI members denounced the arrest and stated that such actions would not scare them.

