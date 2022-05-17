The president of Pakistan addressed Pakistan’s largest tech conference, Future Fest 2022, which took place in Islamabad from May 13 to 15. It was attended by the country’s best tech start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and professionals. President Arif Alvi urged Pakistani youth to learn digital skills, claiming that the technology industry may be the country’s “quickest path to progress.”

Dr. Alvi centered his address on facilitating digital growth by providing youngsters with the knowledge and the skills they need for present and future professions. “Technology has revolutionized all industries and has the power to bring exponential change,” he added, citing Estonia as an example of a small country that has become a model for national digital transformation.

Technological Progress Holds the Key in Pakistan’s Development: President Alvi

Dr. Alvi further mentioned that the Pakistani government’s ‘Digiskills Training initiative was the first and largest national project of its kind, training 2.2 million young people for free in digital skills so they would become successful freelancers and entrepreneurs.

He also emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence, claiming that AI is rapidly becoming a new vertical for the global tech industry. He urged young people to adapt their professional pathways to the demands of the fourth industrial revolution, which, according to Dr. Alvi, will change practically every industry.

In order to prevent Pakistan’s youth bulge from becoming a youth burden, the president advocated for actions such as expedited degrees to equip kids for tech-related professions. He believes that the government should help young people by removing hurdles and bottlenecks and providing new incentives.

He lauded the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), as well as other governmental, corporate, and tech groups, for their contributions to the digital revolution. He also urged Pakistani businesses to invest in the special technology zones that are being built around the country as part of STZA’s national roll-out plan.

