Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications (MOITT) Syed Amin-Ul-Haque has said that the Telecom sector needs to upgrade its infrastructure to improve the quality of services in Pakistan. Ministry of IT is providing 90 to 95% subsidy for the provision of mobile services and broadband in un-served and under-served areas, Telecom companies should now play their role for gradation in urban areas.

He said this while talking to a delegation led by Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup, EVP and Head of Asia at his office here on Thursday. The delegation included CEO Telenor Irfan Wahab Khan and CCAO Kamal Ahmed. Other officials including Additional Secretary and Member Telecom were also present at the meeting.

Minister Emphasizes on Telecom Infrastructure Development to Improve Quality of Service

Syed Amin-Ul-Haque said that for the process of digitalization, it is essential to address public grievances and expand networking while the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is working expeditiously to remove all obstacles and enhance cooperation with the telecom sector for the fulfillment of the Digital Pakistan Vision, this includes high-level efforts to reduce taxes on the telecom sector and other issues related to SBP and RoW.

Minister said;

The digital world needs innovation in all fields including e-commerce, and daily routine, without it, no one can compete with the rapidly growing needs of the market. As the record number of mobile phone and broadband subscribers grows in Pakistan, so does the quality of services. similarly, the Digital World requires innovation in all areas, including e-commerce and day-to-day routines.

Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup, EVP and Head of Asia and Telenor Group said that Telenor reiterated its commitment to being a key partner in Pakistan’s digital journey.

Jørgen Rostrup commented:

Telenor is committed to supporting Pakistan in its next stage of digital growth. Together we must incorporate new technologies to bridge the digital and connectivity divide in the country. Not only does this ensure sustainable long-term growth, but a future-ready inclusive society that meets the digital needs of people and businesses.

CEO Irfan Wahab said that Connectivity is the backbone of advancing society, and we are taking steps on a daily basis to improve the services.

