Huawei Ends Collaboration with Camera Manufacturer Leica
Leica is a German company that manufactures cameras, photographic lenses, binoculars, microscopes, etc. The company was founded by Ernst Leitz in1869. The company came in collaboration with the Chinese tech giant Huawei and rendered some of the cutting-edge smartphones with exquisite camera setups. However, now it seems that the partnership between the two companies has ended.
On the other hand, popular smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi and Leica announced a long-term relationship, with Xiaomi planning to release an “imaging flagship” phone in July. So you all must be thinking that this can be the cause behind the separation. Well, you may be right as in response to a query, a Huawei spokesperson said,
We can confirm that the cooperation between our two companies ended on 31 March.
Upcoming Huawei Smartphones Won’t have Leica Branding
In other words, the Huawei P50 series, which was released globally earlier this year, included the final Huawei smartphones to feature the Leica brand. So don’t expect to see Leica branding on Mate 50 series phones which would be launched later this year.
Nonetheless, it marks the end of an era for Huawei and Leica, who first collaborated in 2016 on the P9 series and later the Mate 9 family. The two firms collaborated on general image tuning, user-selectable color modes, portraits, and other projects.
The collaboration also coincided with Huawei’s meteoric rise in the smartphone industry. While Huawei’s capacity to offer top-notch cameras was unaffected by the 2019 US trade restriction, as the P50 Pro demonstrated, the company’s smartphone sales were seriously affected.
Check out? Huawei’s next-gen products and Smart-Watches for Healthy Living at the Huawei Flagship Launch Event