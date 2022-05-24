Huawei Ends Collaboration with Camera Manufacturer Leica

Leica is a German company that manufactures cameras, photographic lenses, binoculars, microscopes, etc. The company was founded by Ernst Leitz in1869. The company came in collaboration with the Chinese tech giant Huawei and rendered some of the cutting-edge smartphones with exquisite camera setups. However, now it seems that the partnership between the two companies has ended.

On the other hand, popular smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi and Leica announced a long-term relationship, with Xiaomi planning to release an “imaging flagship” phone in July. So you all must be thinking that this can be the cause behind the separation. Well, you may be right as in response to a query, a Huawei spokesperson said,

We can confirm that the cooperation between our two companies ended on 31 March.

Upcoming Huawei Smartphones Won’t have Leica Branding