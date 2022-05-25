Last year, Apple updated the App Store guidelines requiring all apps that support account creation to include an in-app option for customers to deactivate their accounts. The update, however, had been postponed repeatedly. Now, the Silicon Valley giant Apple has given a fresh deadline to developers to update their apps in accordance with the new guidelines.

Apple Announces a New Deadline for Developers to Include In-App Deletion Option

According to Apple, all App Store apps that allow users to set up a new account must also provide a means for them to delete that account and the deadline set for the purpose is 30th June 2022. App Store Review Guidelines 5.1.1(v), which defines what apps can and cannot do regarding account sign-in, explains these changes. Some of the guidelines are entailed below:

If your app doesn’t include significant account-based features, let people use it without a login. If your app supports account creation, you must also offer account deletion within the app. Apps may not require users to enter personal information to function, except when directly relevant to the core functionality of the app or required by law.

Apple said account deletion “should be straightforward to find” within the app, in addition to providing a means for users to deactivate their accounts. If the app makes use of Apple’s Sign in, the developer must ensure that the user’s tokens have been revoked after the account has been terminated.

The guidelines also state that the application must allow users to completely erase their accounts, and not only deactivate them. All personal information related to that account must be removed. Of course, this is just another option to give customers more control over their data while using third-party apps, assuring even more privacy.

