Yesterday, the software giant Microsoft unveiled Power Pages, a separate product inside the company’s Power Platform portfolio for developing corporate websites. Power Pages was once a part of Power Apaps named Power Apps portals, but it has been separated and redesigned with a new user experience.

In a blog post, Charles Lamanna, CVP of business applications and platform at Microsoft, said

As a new, standalone product, Power Pages empowers anyone, regardless of their technical background, with an effective platform to create data-powered, modern, and secure websites. In addition to being low-code, Power Pages extends far beyond portals former capabilities to enable organizations of any size to securely build websites with exciting new aesthetic features and advanced capabilities for customization with pro-dev extensibility.

Microsoft Power Pages Allow you to Design Secure & Low-code Business Websites

There are many web design startups to choose from. The important differentiator for Microsoft, though, is Power Pages’ interfaces with its existing services. Power Pages, for example, integrates with Visual Studio Code, GitHub, the Power Platform command-line interface, and Azure DevOps to allow advanced users to automate development workflows.

The Power Pages design studio provides tools for styling, creating, and publishing layouts and pages with text, videos, photos, and business data forms and lists, among other things. The templates hub provides ready-to-use websites for scenarios such as scheduling, registration, and app submission, while the “learn hub” provides guidance and lessons on how to create websites, model company data, and interact with code components. In this regard, Lamanna said,

People often think of low code web development as being useful for basic projects like the site to showcase a company profile or a blog site. Power Pages is an enterprise-grade platform to build solutions that optimizes business workflow with an external audience like customers, partners, and community members. With its origins in Power apps portals, from sales to government services, Power Pages is already being used by customers around the world.

Despite the market’s saturation, surveys show that there is strong demand for web design tools. According to a recent survey by Top Design Firms, while 28% of small businesses do not have a website, 44% want to develop one by 2021, indicating that the new Power Pages will be successful.

