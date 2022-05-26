Google’s Long Rumored Folding Phone Won’t Be Launched Anytime Soon: Report

Despite the arrival of the long-anticipated Pixel Watch, Google’s rumoured folding phone has yet to be seen. There is no sign of Google’s long-rumored folding phone, and it’s likely that we won’t see one for another year. In addition to that, Google made no mention of the long-rumored foldable Pixel smartphone at this year’s Google I/O.

Furthermore, another report from The Elec claims that Pixel’s foldable device has been postponed for the third time. A source familiar with the matter said,

The postponement presumably stems from a lack of completeness in the product.

However, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard it. According to reports, Google was in talks with Samsung Display over the Notepad.

With a 7.57-inch internal display and a 5.78-inch external one, both employing Samsung’s UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) design, the Pixel Notepad was supposed to feature Samsung Display’s panels. An earlier source stated that by the end of the year, Samsung hoped to sell 15 million foldable devices around the world, but it only included the new models it planned to release later in the year. Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 foldable smartphones have already started mass manufacture of their components, according to reports.

It was reported in November that Google will not release its foldable smartphone until the second half of 2022, as evidenced by the company’s cancellation of parts meant for its foldable gadget.

It’s worth noting that neither Google nor any other official source ever confirmed the existence of a Pixel foldable or provided a release date for the device. In light of recent rumours, it appears that Google is ready to wait for its foldables to meet the standards of major OEMs before launching them.

