The FB sign represented Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) for over a decade and remained an exclusive symbol for the company. However, with the passage of time, things changed and FaceBook became Meta Plaforms with its vision of a Metaverse. On the stock exchange, it remained FB for a long period of time. However, now, Meta has finally announced that its stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange on June 9 with the ticker name META, replacing the FB sign that went public more than a decade ago.

Meta Finally Announces to Change its Stock Ticker Symbol

The change in the ticker symbol comes about seven months after Facebook announced its rebranding to Meta to represent the company’s goal of establishing the metaverse, a virtual world where people work, play, study, and interact with friends and family.

Facebook announced at the time that it would begin trading under the new stock ticker MVRS, but then revealed that the transition would be delayed until the first quarter of the current year. Though, it didn’t happen. On the other hand, Roundhill Investments had utilized the META trading ticker for its Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF until January when it handed it up to Meta.

The adjustment comes at a difficult time for the social media behemoth. The firm announced dismal fourth-quarter results and a decrease in daily users in February, showing how heavily it relies on social media as it pursues its metaverse goals.

