The software giant Microsoft is testing certain updates for its app store that will improve how updates are handled. Currently, some store apps close and reopen while they are being updated, so if you accessed the Microsoft Store and selected update apps, you could lose work in progress. Therefore, Microsoft is testing a new update to the Store that will bypass updates for open apps.

The store update also features improved navigation, which should make finding apps to download and install on Windows 11 a little easier. Along with these navigation upgrades, Microsoft is offering native Arm64 compatibility, which will make the Microsoft Store more faster on devices like the Surface Pro X.

Microsoft is Testing a New Update for its App Store

Finally, Microsoft is adding support for Android apps to its pop-up store. If you’re exploring the web and come across an Android app in the Amazon Appstore, Windows 11 will provide a pop-up store experience that allows you to install it instantly.

This latest Microsoft Store upgrade is now available in the Dev channel for Windows Insiders, and it will be rolled out to all Windows 11 users in the upcoming months. Microsoft is also experimenting with a new restore function for the Microsoft Store, which will allow Windows 11 users to rapidly reinstall software on a new PC.

