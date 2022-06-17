Japan to Imprison Individuals Involved in Cyberbullying For up to One Year

Cyberbullying or cyberharassment has become a common sight on different platforms. It is simply defined as using electronic means to bully or harass an individual. Though most commonly it is used for bullying on social media platforms. In this regard, the East Asian country Japan has made online insults punishable by up to one year in jail to combat cyberbullying in the wake of the death of a reality TV star who had endured a barrage of online abuse.

Japan to Imprison Individuals Involved in Cyberbullying For up to One Year

Earlier, the maximum punishment for the offense of cyberbullying was a fine of up to 10,000 yen ($75) or less than 30 days in jail. The addition of the jail sentence and an increase in the penalty to 300,000 yen is part of a revision to Japan’s penal code that legislators approved recently. Additionally, the prosecution statute of limitations was extended from one to three years.

According to a senior partner at the law firm Atsumi & Sakai in Tokyo, Ryuichi Nozak,

Though the law also covers insults made offline, those are less likely to be subject to the tougher penalties because they are disseminated to fewer people.

Since 2020, when Hana Kimura, a young professional wrestler and cast member of the Netflix sequel “Terrace House,” committed suicide after experiencing online harassment, the law regarding cyberbullying has been made stricter and there has been increased awareness about cyberbullying in Japan.

Check out? Cyber Harassment Cases in Pakistan are Increasing at An Alarming Pace