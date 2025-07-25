You should always be careful when you download a new app. Even if it looks safe, it could hide malware inside. A new warning shows just how risky it can be. Recently, security experts at Zimperium found a big malware campaign. It targets both iPhone and Android users. Over 250 dangerous apps are stealing your data. They are spread through more than 80 fake websites.

What makes this attack worse is how the apps pretend to be useful. Some pretend to be dating apps. Others pose as file-sharing tools or car service platforms. On the surface, they look normal. But inside, they are dangerous.

250 Dangerous Apps Are Stealing Your Data — How to Stay Safe from New Malware

Once you install one of these apps, the trouble starts. These fake apps download hidden malware on your phone. The malware can steal your private data. This includes your contacts, photos, and even messages. Hackers can then blackmail you. They threaten to share your private photos or messages online unless you pay them.

Here are some names of these fake apps. If you see any of these on your phone, delete them at once:

Pilatess

Mfile

Zcloud

Haikiss

WhaleS

KingCloud

Acloud

Cloud-k

AceCloud

Lovelush

LOVESS

Slovehome

Erotic-s

BKing

Most of these apps use names written in Korean. That’s because the attack mainly targets people in South Korea. But anyone, anywhere, could be at risk. The apps spread through phishing websites that look real. They copy real app stores or popular brands. This tricks people into downloading fake apps.

Once you open one of these apps, they ask for too many permissions. They say you must allow these permissions for the app to work. Some apps even ask you for an invite code to look exclusive. That code is then sent to the hackers’ server. After that, the malware takes control.

These fake apps do not really work. They just look good on the surface. But behind the scenes, they steal your personal data. They can grab your phone number, your photos, and even your text messages. Hackers can then use this info to steal more from you or sell it to other criminals.

This malware doesn’t just target Android users. iPhone users are at risk too. Hackers trick people into installing a fake mobile profile. This lets them steal the same sensitive data from iPhones.

How can you stay safe? Always download apps only from trusted app stores like Google Play or the Apple App Store. Never install apps from random websites. If an app asks for strange permissions, think twice. Does a dating app really need to read your text messages? Probably not.

Also, keep fewer apps on your phone. The more apps you have, the harder it is to spot bad ones. If you use Android, make sure Google Play Protect is turned on. It scans apps for malware. You can also use a good antivirus app. For iPhone, you can run scans from your Mac with special tools.

Hackers won’t stop making fake apps. So be smart. Stay alert. Check your apps often. And never trust an app that looks shady. Your privacy and safety depend on it.