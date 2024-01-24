26 Billion Records Leaked Online In A Massive Data Breach Ever

It has been getting very difficult day by day to keep your personal and financial data secure even if you’re super careful online. Your online personal and financial information is always at the risk of being exposed. Sometimes, hackers gather credentials and information from past data breaches and put it all together to make it easier to use in their attacks. This is exactly what happened with a new, supermassive Mother of All Breaches (MOAB). Reports claim that MOAB contains 26 billion records or 13 terabytes of data taken from previous leaks, breaches, and hacked databases. In a recent investigation alongside cybersecurity researcher Bob Dyachenko, all of these exposed records were discovered on an open instance. The security researchers were unable to find the owner of all this stolen data. However, they believe it could be a hacker, a data broker, or even some other service that works with large amounts of data. Here’s everything you need to know about this new data breach.

These Are Brands Whose Data Got Leaked In This Huge Data Breach

After reviewing all of this leaked data, a large number of the records contained within were stolen in past breaches. Let’s have a look at the companies with the most exposed data:

Tencent – 1.5 billion

– 1.5 billion Weibo – 504 million

– 504 million MySpace – 360 million

– 360 million Twitter – 281 million

– 281 million Wattpad – 271 million

– 271 million NetEase – 261 million

– 261 million Deezer – 258 million

– 258 million LinkedIn – 251 million

– 251 million AdultFriendFinder – 220 million

– 220 million Zynga – 217 million

– 217 million Luxottica – 206 million

– 206 million Evite – 179 million

– 179 million Zing – 164 million

– 164 million Adobe – 153 million

– 153 million MyFitnessPal – 151 million

– 151 million Canva – 143 million

– 143 million JD.com – 142 million

– 142 million Badoo – 127 million

In addition, the leak also includes records from government organizations in the U.S., Brazil, Germany, the Philippines, Turkey, and several other countries. Even though this data is quite old, still it could be used in a broad range of shady ways online including identity theft, phishing attacks, targeted cyberattacks, and unauthorized access to users’ personal and sensitive accounts. So, be super careful as you never know when you could fall victim to such an attack. Try to use strong, complex passwords for each of your accounts, so that you are less likely to fall victim to cybercrime.