3 Easy methods to Setup a VPN on Smart TV

You’ve purchased a smart TV and can watch all of your streamed content without having to huddle around a computer screen or deal with multiple cables from the comfort of your couch. However, something is missing. You still can’t watch everything you want to because much of it is Geo-restricted. The ideal solution is a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Here are five methods to set up a VPN on smart TV.

A VPN allows you to safely and securely stream global content from your Smart TV. Because VPN installation varies by TV, we’ve put together guides for installing a VPN on smart TV.

Almost every smart TV can be connected to a VPN, but the most straightforward method varies slightly depending on the smart TV.

The first step, as with any software or service, is to work backward from what is available for your operating system. Amazon Fire TV and Google’s Android TV and Google TV platforms are the most VPN-friendly smart TV operating systems. However, if you use Roku, Apple TV, or the built-in operating systems for Samsung, Vizio, LG, or any other platform, you have additional options.

Here are a few of the most practical methods for connecting a VPN.

If you own an Android/Google TV device

Similarly, if your smart TV runs Google’s Android operating system, you can set up a VPN on it by downloading your VPN’s app from the Play Store and installing it directly on your TV.

The potentially more difficult (and costly) route

If your TV does not run the Android operating system, one method for setting up a VPN on your smart TV is to run a VPN connection through a router. However, proceed with caution. Because not all routers support VPN connections, you’ll need to buy one if you don’t already have one.

If you have Fire TV

If you have one of Amazon’s new Fire TVs, you can download your VPN directly to your TV, assuming your VPN has a Fire TV app. If you decide to go this route, you’ll need to choose a VPN that is compatible with Amazon Fire devices.

What You’ll Require

A smart tv. Obviously, the most important part. The process will be easier if you have an Android TV, but it is possible with almost every Smart TV on the market.

A VPN membership. However, make sure it’s from a reputable VPN provider; depending on the method you use, it may also need to be router compatible.

A connection to the internet. A WiFi or Ethernet connection will suffice, but they must be connected in slightly different ways.