3 Powerful Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G Features for Enhanced Productivity

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is the ultimate smartphone for productivity and has an amazing undisrupted viewing experience. It supports the S Pen features that we loved about the Galaxy Note Series. Samsung really tried to pack the Z Fold3 5G with powerful features to improve the user experience and to stay productive at the same time. They added 3 news enhancement

1. Optimized UX for Large Screen

Menu sizes are optimized and users can customize the size of the menus in different apps too. There’s a pinned taskbar on the right that lets users switch between the apps with just two clicks. This somewhat reminds us of the Edge Panels find on other Galaxy Smartphones.

2. More Intuitive Interaction for Multitasking

You can now split the foldable screen into two, open a chat in one, and a browser page on another. These two screens are then connected to each other so can grab and drop elements from each screen to the other to make it super easy to send photos, share links, documents, basically to enhance productivity on your phone.

3. Our Favorite, The Labs Setting

It lets you Optimize apps to the foldable screen the way you want it. You’ll have to turn the feature on to optimize the size of the app window, make it smaller or larger depending on what you want, and use it simultaneously with other apps. And, the Labs allow you to turn on the “Multi-Window for All Apps” setting in order to utilize multitasking for all apps.

