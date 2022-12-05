3 Signs show when to update smartphone

People react differently to update smartphone. Some people wait up overnight to get the latest iPhone when it comes out, while others want to keep their old beater running for as long as possible. But nothing lasts forever, so when is it time to replace your old phone with a new one?

Obviously, a contemporary smartphone should survive longer than a year, and the gap between generations isn’t especially huge. So you don’t have to purchase a new version of your gadget every time one is launched.

When Battery drains quickly

If your phone frequently dies on you, it’s a clear indication that it’s time to update smartphone. We know there are techniques to improve your Android battery life, but they might not help much if you realise your phone isn’t holding a charge like it used to.

This is due to the lithium-ion battery utilised in the battery. Your battery’s chemical components deteriorate over time, causing it to store less charge. That is why it is critical to avoid overnight charging in order to reduce the amount of unneeded recharges. Rather of constantly being near your charger or relying on a power bank, consider upgrading to a phone with a fresh battery.

Slower Operations

If you use any smart gadget for an extended period of time, you will notice a slowness. Nobody enjoys waiting for their smartphone to respond. Old phones may take several seconds to start apps, and you may notice that taps are now slower to register.

Upgrading your Android version may place larger demands on your phone’s resources, such as increased RAM and CPU consumption. New apps may potentially cause similar problems, especially if they consume a lot of resources. The most recent Android games are frequently to blame.

When your device is Broken and need Repair

A cracked screen, like a dead battery, is a serious problem. A spill or a bad scratch may effectively leave you typing on a glass cheese grater, thus something must be done. Repair is an option for broken or deteriorating parts such as screens and batteries. You can pay to have a phone’s battery or screen replaced, or you can do it yourself if you’re handy.