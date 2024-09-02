30,000 US Citizens Attend ‘Dil ka Rishta’ App Launch Event

Pakistan’s popular matrimonial platform, Dil Ka Rishta, has successfully entered the US market. The launch event took place at the annual Islamic Summit of North America (ISNA) in Dallas. It was attended by 30,000 people, indicating the demand for a reliable matrimonial platform in the US market as well.

Dil Ka Rishta has a user base of 4 million profiles and has facilitated more than 17,000 successful marriages. The CEO of the platform is the former caretaker IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif. The app features unique AI-based broadcasting filters that allow users to find their ideal partner. Moreover, it features a compatibility meter that matches you with profiles that share the same values and interests as yours. It also allows you to connect with thousands of 100% verified profiles through their dedicated team of Rishta Consultants.

Dil Ka Rishta’s entry into the US market signifies more than just the expansion of the app, it represents a solution for those seeking a ‘halal relationship’.

To join Dil Ka Rishta, you will have to create your profile and get yourself verified. The verification takes place through calls and in-person meetings.

