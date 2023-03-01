Number of 3G/4G users Increased by 1.27m in January 2023: PTA

Advertisement

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) revealed that the number of 3G/4G users in Pakistan increased by 1.27 million from 121.54 million by end-December 2022 to 122.81 million by end-January 2023. PTA data revealed that broadband penetration increased from 55.81 per cent in December 2022 to 56.31 per cent by end-January.

Similarly, the number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan remained the same at 192.78 million by end-January. The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 54.43 per cent by end-December to 54.91 per cent by the end-January.

However, the cellular teledensity decreased from 86.34 per cent by end-December to 86.16 per cent by end-January. Total teledensity decreased from 87.51 per cent by end-December to 87.36 per cent by end-January.

Jazz becomes the leading telecom operator as its 4G users jumped from 41.149 million by end-December to 41.891 million by end-January. Also, its 3G users declined from 4.919 million by end-December to 4.816 million by end-January.

Zong 4G users increased from 31.353 million by end-December to 31.728 million by end-January. However, its 3G subscribers decreased from 2.720 million by end-December to 2.685 million by end-January.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.045 million to 3.005 million by end-January. However, its 4G users increased from 22.560 million by end-December to 22.694 million by end-January.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.878 million by end-January compared to 2.917 million by end-December. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 11.432 million by end-December to 11.660 million by end-January.

PTA received 18658 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in January 2023, out of which 18456 (98 per cent) were resolved.

According to the PTA data, 7324 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 7318 (99 per cent) were resolved. Further, 3512 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 3499 (99 per cent) were resolved. Likewise, 5510 complaints were received against Zong, out of which 5479 (99 per cent) were addressed. A total of 1832 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1742 (95 per cent) were resolved.

