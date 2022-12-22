Advertisement

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the number of 3G/4G users in Pakistan increased by 0.21 million from 120.68 million by the end of October to 120.89 million by the end of November 2022. The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan also increased by 0.04 million to 193.55 million by the end of November compared to 193.51 million by the end of October 2022.

Advertisement

3G/4G Users in Pakistan Reaches 121 Million – PTA

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 5.225 million by the end of October to 5.054 million by end of November registering a decrease of 0.171 million. However, Jazz 4G users jumped from 40.677 million by the end of October to 40.858 million by the end of November.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.855 million by the end of October to 2.781 million by the end of November. The number of 4G users increased from 30.823 million by the end of October 2022 to 31.032 million by the end of November.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.158 million by the end of October to 3.102 million by the end of November. similarly, the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 22.450 million by the end of October to 22.484 million by the end of November.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.977 million by the end of November compared to 3.087 million by the end of October. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 10.973 million by the end of October to 11.165 million by the end of November with a 0.192 million increase.

On the other hand, the monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration, cellular mobile teledensity, as well as total teledensity, are on a continuous decline. The monthly data of the PTA show that teledensity for cellular mobile decreased from 87.62% to 86.7% by end-November. The total teledensity decreased from 88.81% by end-October to 87.9% by end-November. The monthly NGMS penetration decreased from 54.6 per cent by end-October to 54.15 per cent by end-November.

Similarly, PTA received 13,099 complaints against different telecom operators and cellular operators in November 2022. The telecom operators have resolved 128,033 (98 per cent) complaints.

Advertisement

According to the PTA data, 5,779 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 5,761 (99 per cent) were resolved. Further, 2,471 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 2,452 (99 per cent) were resolved. Likewise, 3,019 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 2,988 (99 per cent) were addressed. A total of 1,305 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which, 1,240 (95 per cent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 150 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 110 were addressed during November. Furthermore, 362 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 271 (74 per cent) were addressed.

See also: Pakistan Earns $854 Million By Providing IT Services To Various Countries