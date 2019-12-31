3G/4G Users Reach 74.33 Million by End November-PTA

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed that the number of 3G/4G users in Pakistan reached 74.33 million by end November compared to 73.26 million by the end of October.

Number of mobile phone users in Pakistan reached 164.027 million by end November compared to 162.98 million by end October, which registered an increase of 1.047 million during the period under review.

Jazz 3G/4G Users:

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 12.047 million by end November compared to 12.255 million by end October, registering a decrease of 0.208 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 13.821 by end October to 14.505 million by end November 2019.

Zong 3G/4G Users:

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 7.751 by end October to 7.633 million by end November while the number of 4G users jumped from 14.221 million by end October to 14.702 million by end November.

Telenor 3G/4G Users:

The number of 3G users of Telenor network decreased from 8.032 million by end October to 7.935 million i.e. registering a decrease of 0.097 million. The number of 4G users jumped from 8.052 million by end October to 8.432 million by end November.

Ufone 3G/4G Users:

Ufone 3G users decreased from 6.695 million by end October to 6.454 million by end November. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 2.430 million by end October to 2.628 million by end November.

Teledensity and Complaints:

Teledensity for cellular mobile reached 77 percent by end November. The broadband subscribers reached 76.38 million by end November compared to 75.30 million by end October 2019.

PTA received 6986 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators and ISPs) as of November 2019.

PTA said that it was able to get 6960 complaints resolved i.e. 99 percent.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute major part of the overall telecom subscriber base, therefore, a maximum number of complaints belong to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by November stood at 5980.

The total of 2492 complaints were received against Jazz which is 41.67% of the total CMO related complaints.

Telenor, which has the second-largest number of consumers, was also second with 1576 i.e. 26.35 percent complaints were received against it.

Zong stood third with 1047 complaints i.e. 17.50 percent of total complaints.

Ufone had 865 complaints against its various services which make up 14.46 percent of the total CMO related complaints.

PTA also received 345 complaints against basic telephony where 341 were addressed during November 2019. Further 642 complaints were received against ISPs where 635 were addressed.