4 Upcoming Flagship Phones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in Pakistan – Expected Prices Revealed!

Qualcomm has unveiled its most powerful mobile chipset yet, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, promising major gains in CPU, GPU, and AI performance. With support for the new APV video codec, enhanced gaming graphics, and faster on-device AI processing, the chip sets a new standard for Android flagships. In Pakistan, consumers can expect some of the biggest names in smartphones to launch devices powered by this processor over the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung’s most anticipated flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is widely expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in international markets, including South Asia. Leaks point to a redesigned body with rounder edges, a refreshed camera island, and 60W fast charging. With Samsung’s strong presence in Pakistan’s premium segment, this device will likely be one of the first choices for power users.

Expected price in Pakistan: Rs 424,000 – Rs 433,999

vivo X300 Ultra

The vivo X300 Ultra, part of vivo’s upcoming flagship series, is tipped to bring high-end ZEISS optics alongside the Elite Gen 5 chip. This combination means not only improved photography but also stronger gaming and multitasking performance. vivo’s rising popularity in Pakistan’s mid-to-high tier market makes this launch a significant addition to the premium category.

Expected price in Pakistan: Rs 350,000 – Rs 380,000

Xiaomi 17 Series

Xiaomi has already confirmed that its 17 series will be among the first to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The lineup, including the Pro and Pro Max models, will offer secondary rear displays and 100W universal fast charging, a big step for users tired of proprietary chargers. With Xiaomi’s aggressive pricing in Pakistan, the 17 series could disrupt the local flagship scene.

Expected price in Pakistan:

Xiaomi 17 Pro : Rs 264,999

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Rs 419,999

realme GT8 Pro

realme is preparing to compete head-to-head with established giants through its GT8 Pro. The phone will feature a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, a sharp 2K display, and the latest Elite Gen 5 chip for smooth gaming. Positioned as a performance-driven yet relatively affordable flagship, it may attract younger Pakistani buyers looking for flagship features at lower prices.

Expected price in Pakistan: Rs 199,999

These four smartphones are expected to arrive in Pakistan between late 2025 and early 2026. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powering them, users can anticipate significant improvements in speed, gaming performance, and AI-driven features. Analysts say that while Samsung and Xiaomi will appeal to traditional premium buyers, vivo and realme could challenge them by offering cutting-edge specs at more competitive prices.

