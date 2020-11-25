Google started its gaming service, Stadia on November 19 (2019), and opened the floodgates to everyone in August (2020). Time to time, the company announced many games for the service. Now, Google has announced that there are around 400 games on the way for its Stadia game streaming service.

According to Jack Buser, the service’s director of games, most of these games would be arriving in 2021 and beyond. The number of games on Stadia’s roadmap gives evidence that Google is intended to run the service for a long period of time.

400 Games are on the Way to Join Stadia

Jack Buser notes that Google’s planning for Stadia extends into 2023 at this point. “We are looking many years out into the future,” the director says. “Gaming is one of the biggest businesses at Google … Which is why you see us investing so much time and energy to support all these hundreds of developers building all these games. We have a very exciting year ahead of us. And, in fact, we have very exciting many years ahead of us.”

Stadia is offering a selection of games for free to Pro subscribers. Once users claim a free game, it’s theirs for as long as they are Stadia Pro subscribers. However, these games change on a monthly basis. In case. a Pro subscription lapses, the users will lose access, but they will get claimed titles back once they re-up.

“Google seems to remove the ability to claim titles on an irregular schedule; some games are available to be claimed for only a month at a time, while others like Destiny 2 and Gylt have had multi-month stints,” according to Android Police.

Well, the announcement of 400 games for stadia is giving a gesture that Google is expanding the service and this is the reason that now it is moving towards the iOS platform.

Recommended Reading: Stadia is Coming to iOS