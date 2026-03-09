4G Improvement Remains Priority, Says IT Minister While Outlining 5G Spectrum Auction Plan

Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday said that strengthening Pakistan’s existing 4G mobile network remains the government’s top priority, even as the country prepares to conduct its 5G spectrum auction tomorrow.

Briefing the media on the upcoming auction, the minister said the government is working to ensure that improvements in current mobile broadband services continue alongside preparations for next-generation connectivity.

“Improvement of 4G services remains our first priority,” Khawaja said, noting that efforts are underway to enhance network quality and coverage for millions of existing users before the widespread rollout of 5G services.

According to the minister, the upcoming auction will offer around 600 megahertz of spectrum, with authorities introducing six new spectrum bands to support the deployment of next-generation mobile networks. She added that the government is committed to ensuring a transparent and competitive bidding process during the spectrum auction.

Khawaja said the government expects 5G services to become operational within four to six months after the auction, depending on infrastructure readiness and network deployment by telecom operators.

In the first phase, 5G services will be introduced in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta before gradually expanding to other parts of the country as supporting infrastructure is developed.

Highlighting developments in Pakistan’s mobile ecosystem, the minister said the country has made significant progress in local mobile phone manufacturing, with around 95 percent of devices used in Pakistan now assembled locally. She added that Apple’s iPhone and Google Pixel devices are among the few phones still imported, while only two to three percent of consumers bring mobile phones from abroad.

The minister also said the government aims to encourage greater adoption of 5G-enabled smartphones so that consumers can fully benefit from faster internet speeds and improved digital services once the technology becomes available.

The upcoming spectrum auction is widely seen as a key milestone for Pakistan’s digital transformation, with policymakers expecting 5G technology to support faster broadband, emerging technologies, and the continued growth of the country’s digital economy.

