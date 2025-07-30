4thrives Esports: Pakistan’s PUBG Mobile Heroes Chasing World Cup Glory

On July 28, 2025, a young Pakistani team achieved what many thought was impossible. 4thrives Esports, a PUBG Mobile squad formed just eight months ago, became the only Pakistani team to qualify for the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025. Now, they’re competing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a share of the $3.05 million prize pool and the chance to bring home one of Pakistan’s biggest esports titles to date.

For a country where competitive gaming still struggles for recognition, 4thrives’ run is nothing short of remarkable.

From a Newcomer to Global Contender

4thrives Esports officially launched on December 1, 2024, entering Pakistan’s crowded PUBG Mobile circuit with little fanfare. Founded by a small group of gaming enthusiasts, the organization focused on nurturing fresh talent rather than chasing star players.

Led by manager and analyst Usman “Shaheen” Tariq, the team built a tight-knit five-player roster:

Shayan “IQ” Asad (Captain, 21)

Falak “FALAK” Sher (18)

Sameer “Nocki” Khan (19)

Hasnain “T24OP” Rehman (19)

Niash “CAIRO” Hassan (22)

Breaking Through in Central & South Asia

Their big break came at the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Central & South Asia Spring 2025, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from June 12 to 22. Facing off against top-tier teams from across the region, 4thrives battled through intense survival stages, securing one Winner Winner Chicken Dinner (WWCD) and racking up nearly 200 total points.

The result: a 3rd-place finish and an automatic slot in the PUBG Mobile World Cup. The team also took home $18,750 USD in prize earnings, funds they immediately reinvested into better gear and training camps.

Our goal was to make Pakistan proud.Qualifying for Riyadh was a dream, but we believed we could do it. -Shayan “IQ” Asad

All Eyes on Riyadh

The PMWC 2025 began on July 25 in Riyadh as part of the Esports World Cup, one of the largest gaming festivals in the world. The event features 24 elite teams from around the globe and a unique three-day final format:

August 1 & 2: Teams accumulate points through standard matches.

August 3: The “Smash Rule” applies; any team that wins a match while already leading the points table will be crowned champions immediately.

4thrives Esports is up against giants from China, Korea, and Europe, but their underdog status has made them fan favorites. Clips of their clutch team fights and last-second saves have gone viral on Instagram and TikTok, while Reddit threads in Pakistan celebrate each victory.

What’s Next for 4thrives Esports?

The grand finals of the historic event will run from August 1 to 3. Team 4thrives is determined to finish strong since a top five placement would not only cement its place in PUBG Mobile history but also bring in life-changing prize earnings for the players.

The team intends to enter the PMSL Fall 2025 right after the Riyadh tournament to maintain their momentum and represent Pakistan internationally.

Despite Pakistan’s long-standing enthusiasm for PUBG Mobile, the nation’s esports scene has suffered from inadequate infrastructure and a lack of official support. Pakistan has previously made its name in Tekken tournaments, but in the past, PUBG frequently made news for wrong reasons, with young players involved in various controversies. 4thrives Esports are now changing that narrative by demonstrating that gaming can be a source of pride as well. Their success is a win not just for them but also for the entire nation.