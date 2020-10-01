5 Best Budget Smartphones to Consider Buying in October 2020

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone but also a bit confused that which device will suit your personality at an affordable price? Then welcome to my post, you have clicked at the right article. Today, in this post, you will get to know about the 5 best budget smartphones to buy this month. The smartphones listed below are offering you all the features that will compete with other best smartphones available in the market.

5 Best Budget Smartphones in October 2020

So, let us have a trip and see what these Android smartphones are offering. With the minor comprised feature, you will get premium and elegant devices. By studying the pros and cons of all the selected smartphones carefully, it will get easier for you to select your desirable smartphone at an affordable price.

Realme C3

The Frozen Blue and Blazing Red colours make the phone more attractive when you hold it in your palm. It is available at PKR 19,999 across Pakistan. The screen size of the phone is 6.57 inches with 82.7% screen to body ratio. 32 GB ROM and 3 GB RAM provide you considerable memory space. The camera section consists of 5MP front-shooter while the resolutions of the cameras on the rear are 12 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 1.25µm, PDAF+2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

PROS Smooth performance without any lag

Smooth performance without any lag An ideal gaming phone comes with the gaming processor

An ideal gaming phone comes with the gaming processor Battery millage

Battery millage A layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the screen from any harshness. CONS Average Camera

Average Camera No C-type cable

Tecno Camon 15

A perfect budget phone in our list of best budget smartphones with fewer flaws will increase your excitement with its Shoal Gold, Fascinating Purple, and Dark Jade colours. The Price of Tecno Camon 15 in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499. It is coming with 55 inches IPS LCD features a wide display. The dimension of the phone is 164mm x 76.3mm x 8.7 mm and weight is 196 g. The camera section is consist of 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple primary camera setup with quad-LED flash and 16MP selfie camera on the front in the form of a punch-hole.

PROS Capacitive Touchscreen and Multi-touch

Capacitive Touchscreen and Multi-touch The phone is lightweight & sleek

The phone is lightweight & sleek Massive 5000 mAh power-packed battery

Massive 5000 mAh power-packed battery MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor

MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor 5mm headphone jack

5mm headphone jack Android 10 (Q) version based on HIOS 6.0

Android 10 (Q) version based on HIOS 6.0 4GB RAM & 64 GB expandable (up to 256 GB) internal storage CONS Absence of Gyroscope

Absence of Gyroscope Lack of Gorilla Glass protection

Lack of Gorilla Glass protection No fast-charging feature

Infinix note 7 – Best Budget Smartphone

The price of Infinix Note 7 is 28,999 PKR. For smooth performance, it runs Android 10.o. It comes with an internal memory of 64/128 GB with 4&6 GB RAM and features a screen of HD+ resolution. A battery capacity of 5000 mAh increases the demand for the device. Aether Black, Bolivia Blue and Forest Green are three colour options. Rear-camera resolution: 48 MP, Front-camera resolution:16 MP. The internal storage is 64GB RAM with 4 & 6 GB RAM (Expandable to 128 GB). The processor of the phone is Mediatek HeiloG70( Ideal for gamers)

PROS Multi-touch screen

Multi-touch screen Corning Gorilla Glass

Corning Gorilla Glass Dual-SIM

(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Dual-SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) 95 inches display (IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours)

95 inches display (IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours) Compatible with SD Card

Compatible with SD Card Gamming phone CONS When the camera app is on and you accidentally touch the fingerprint scanner, it will take pictures.

When the camera app is on and you accidentally touch the fingerprint scanner, it will take pictures. Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Low Resolution(720p)

VIVO Y19

The device is available at 29,999 PKR. The front shooter of the phone 16 MP while the main shooter is consist of 16 + 2 + 8 MP, 4608 x 3456 px, autofocus with flash LED. The Li-Ion 5000 mAh, the non-removable battery offers a good battery backup to the smartphone. The smartphone’s 6.53 inches IPS display with 1080 x 2340 px resolution is multitouch capable. Available in two colour options- black and white.

PROS DUAL SIM

DUAL SIM Fast Charging

Fast Charging a built-in GPA

a built-in GPA USB Type-C

USB Type-C A built-in FM radio CONS The dimensions of the phone are average

The dimensions of the phone are average Lack of Dual-SIM facility

Lack of Dual-SIM facility Not ideal for gaming ( the processor is Mediatek HeiloP65)

Tecno Camon 15 Pro

Tecno Camon 15 Pro is offering you advanced technology and awesome specs at an affordable price. The price of the phone is 29,999 PKR. The chipset is Mediatek HeilP35. The memory is 6 GBB RAM while the internal storage is 128GB. Enjoy the photography with a quad-camera setup having 48 megapixels primary sensors. For perfect selfie, the selfie shooter with 32 megapixels helps you to get perfect results. The powerhouse carries 4000 mAh battery.

PROS Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)

Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) 6 Inches Display POP-UP SELFIE SHOOTER WITH HIGH PIXELS

6 Inches Display POP-UP SELFIE SHOOTER WITH HIGH PIXELS Premium Design

Premium Design fingerprint, as well as face, unlock feature

fingerprint, as well as face, unlock feature user-friendly interface CONS Average Performance

Average Performance Low Processor

Low Processor Not ideal for gaming

We hope that this list of best budget smartphones will help you to decide which one phone is best for you. You can select the desirable handset at an affordable price. All these devices are carrying almost the high-end specs and you will get to experience the flagship devices.

Recommended Reading: 6 Best Smartphones Under 45,000 PKR in Pakistan