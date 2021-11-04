5 Best Einthusan Alternatives in 2021

Einthusan is one of the most famous websites to enjoy South Asian movies online. The platform allows users to easily watch free movies in numerous languages which include Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Chinese, etc. The Einthusan is best for those people who wish to see underrated free Indian movies that aren’t easily available on other websites. However, there is a slight glitch. The platform isn’t available in all regions of the world. However, you don’t need to worry, as for those particular areas, we are going to mention the best einthusan alternatives.

On the einthusan platform, you can take the subscription by paying a one-time registration fee. However, Einthusan is not a legal site to watch movies for free. The platform lies in the gray area of legalities, so it makes problems when you access some specific regions.

So here are the best Einthusan alternatives in 2021:

YouTube:

Undoubtedly, YouTube is the world’s most famous video hosting platform and is probably the best einthusan alternative. Each day, millions of videos are shared on this gigantic platform. An extravagant amount of internet data is held by YouTube all the time. After signing up, you can upload the videos on the platform and even monetize through it. There are a number of different genres and libraries available on the platform to watch the videos. The users just need to search the type of video they want to watch, and YouTube will provide you with multiple options.

YouTube can be regarded as a diverse platform both for the content creators and the viewers. Apart from that, there’s an app available for Android and iOS devices that even makes a library for you. It is the best einthusan alternative because it features all the latest south Asian movies, especially Tamil movies which have a huge user base.

Hotstar:

The Hotstar platform of India is very similar to Einthusan Tamil and Hindi movies collection. Due to this, it is also regarded as one the best alternatives of einthusan. Basically, Hotstar has altered the way we used to watch movies and TV shows. The platform has an exceptional application that is accessible both on Android and iOS devices. On the Hotstar platform, there are multiple channels that you can watch. The channels available on the platform have genres including sports, TV shows, live videos, and many more.

The users can watch movies, TV shows, and news for free as similar to the Einthusan platform. However, there’s also a premium subscription plan available where you can get nine language choices. Besides, the best part of Hotstar is you can watch most of the videos without signing in.

OnlineMovies Gold:

OnlineMovies Gold is probably one of the most suitable Einthusan alternatives to watch Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language movies. It is a website that offers you the content of your own preference. One gets a choice of selection of south Indian movies and TV shows with the latest release as soon as it is uploaded. in addition to that, OnlineMovies Gold renders you with the regular update of top-quality content to improve the user experience. In addition to that, you can also watch HD quality content to watch as per your choice.

Amazon Prime Video:

Amazon Prime is created by the e-commerce giant Amazon. The platform provides you with plenty of choices among movies and TV shows similar to the Einthusan platform. One thing you must keep in mind is that you will need to have a membership of Amazon. In addition to that, Amazon Prime also offers shopping benefits. You can watch the latest Tamil and Telugu movies, videos, and tv shows using Amazon Prime video.

Hindilinks4u:

Hindilinks4u is another great alternative to Einthusan for streaming South Asian movies. The platform has a combination of old and latest movies. Each week, a number of movies are uploaded on the platform. This platform hosts a huge collection of Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada movies. Along with the movies, you can also search for biographies and watch the newest documentaries. There’s also an option of exploring the movies by choosing the favorite actress or actor name. Furthermore, Hindilinks4u offers more than one server option. Hence, if you find it hard in searching then shift to another server for an improved experience.

