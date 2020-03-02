10 Best iPhone Keyboard Apps 2020 That Lets You Type Hassle-Free

The third-party keyboard apps help to improve the keyboard’s efficiency. A large number of iPhone keyboard apps are available on the iOS app store right now that can improve your typing experience. So, today, in this article I am going to jot down the 10 top iPhone Keyboard Apps 2020 that can enhance your overall typing experience.

Best iPhone Keyboard Apps 2020

Let’s get started:

Swiftkey Keyboard is the most popular keyboard apps available on the iOS app store as well as play store right now. It is quite popular amongst Android users due to its unique features. According to me, its best and most noticeable feature is the auto-correct feature that effectively detects mistypes and fixes it for you. Moreover, it also comes with emoji prediction that automatically predicts the most suitable emojis while typing. These features make it stand out first in the list.

One of the best iPhone keyboard apps is Go Keyboard. It maintains a clean look. The thing that I like in it the most is that it provides a few customization options to transform the look of the keyboard. So, you can choose the keyboard look according to your taste. It comes with tons of exciting features including swipe type, custom symbols, multiple themes.

Grammarly is one of the best keyboards today.The most prominent feature of this ios keyboard application is the detailed grammar review that is unmatched to any other spell check. It provides you information regarding punctuation, spell check and highlights misused words. The keyboard app also assists you to increase your vocabulary and provides synonyms. This attribute makes it an ideal app. Along with that, there are emojis, an auto-correct feature and offers you to create your own dictionary.

Gboard is also one of the most popular keyboard Apps. It is quite famous and offers a small ‘Google’ button on the app which can be used to search the web. The best thing about this is that you can use it without leaving the current app. It can transform the look of your keyboard app and includes features such as swipe typing, spacebar for the trackpad, etc.

TouchPal Keyboard is also a fine option with a number of keyboard themes to apply. Together with that, it also offers users swipe typing, auto-correct, words suggestions, emoji predictions, and much more.

Bitmoji is another good emoji keyboard app that can be used on your iPhone. It offers everything from text suggestions to auto-predict that you need for your typing. In addition to all this, it has plenty of emojis to express your feelings and moods.

Phraseboard’s primary purpose is to make your work easy and in a more swifter manner. It lets you to save your frequently used phrases. And makes the job more convenient for you. We can also make our own customized short phrases and arrange them in genre. Also, we can instantly access the phraseboard wiget to make new phrases. This keyboard is being loved by many because of its instantaneous response.

Fleksy keyboard provides users a joyous way of writing in their own style. You can even alter this keyboard with powerful extensions and 55+ themes. Most of the themes are free but some are paid as well. Over 600 emojis come with this app. And not just that the app has its own built-in GIF search engine. The keyboard also supports more than 40 languages. These include English, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Italian and Portuguese and many more.

Color Keyboard is also known as the King of keyboard customization. Definitely, it provides you emojis, auto-correction and GIFs. It also allows you to rotate the cursor. But what stands out is the option to customize anything you want to. We can also alter the keyboard background by utilizing solid colors, gradients, textures and even our own pictures. The buttons can also be customized by changing colors and borders. Therefore, if you love customization, this is the best option.

The Tenor Keyboard is basically designed for the GIF lovers. Those people who want to express their feelings in Gifs , the tenor keyboard is the best option. There are millions of animated GIFs, some of them with music and some without music. The GIFs are separated into different genres. This app also works with the best messengers and social networks like Fb messenger, WhatsApp etc. It is available for both android and ios.

Conclusion:

This list is based on the updated survey of 2020. My personal recommendations among this list are Grammarly, Gboard and Phraseboard. You can choose the keyboard which suits you after reading my article.