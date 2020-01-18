5 Best, Professional Culinary Schools In Lahore

If you are someone who wishes to level-up their cooking skills, start a food business or just wish to learn professional cooking, then you will definitely be needing training from these professional culinary schools. Here is a list of 5 Best Professional Culinary Institutes situated in Lahore.

1.College Of Tourism And Hotel Management (COTHM)

PC: COTHM

Whenever it comes to culinary institutes COTHM will always be on the top of the list. COTHM has several branches in Lahore and is spread in cities other than Lahore throughout Pakistan. COTHM not only trains professional chefs but also has programs related to hotel management and budgeting. You can check out COTHM’s official website for program details and more on the link below:

https://www.cothm.edu.pk/

PC: COTHM

2.School Of Culinary And Finishing Arts(SCAFA)

PC: Scafa

SCAFA is one of the best professional institutes for culinary training. SCAFA offers a complete spectrum of culinary arts and courses for the aspiring professional chef and personal kitchen. They have a wide range of programs divided into two major groups namely; professional and amateur. Check out their official website for more information:

http://www.scafa.pk/

PC: Scafa

3. Culinary & Hotel Institute of Pakistan(CHIP)

PC: CHIP
CHIP aims of developing and producing hospitality and human resource par excellence by utilizing the ideal combination of internationally-recognized curriculum, highly competent faculty, proactive management team and a state-of-the-art training facility to impart theoretical knowledge and practical training to the students of hospitality management and culinary arts programs. Check out their official website for more information:
PC: CHIP

4. The Culinary Studio

PC: TheyCulinaryStudio

The Culinary Studio is one of Lahore’s best, professional institute to learn professional cooking and baking. The Culinary Studio aims to redefine the art of Cooking by providing hands-on cooking experience, in affiliation with City & Guilds, UK. They have programs ranging from Professional Diplomas to kids classes to offer! Check out their official website for more information:

https://web.facebook.com/TheCulinaryStudioPk/

PC: TheCulinaryStudio
5. Muneeze Khalid
PC: MuneezeKhalid
A professional culinary school set-up that was initially a small, home-business- Muneeze Khalid has evolved into one of the best cooking and baking schools in Lahore. Muneeze Khalid is a culinary prodigy who specializes in making gravity-defying cakes that are not only incredible to taste but also incredible to look at. Check out their official website for more information:
PC: MuneezeKhalid

