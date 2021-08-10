Vivo is considered one of the leading smartphone brands across the world. Because of its variety of smartphones, it is loved by many. The company offers affordable phones with many amazing features. So, in this article, I have come up with the 5 best Vivo smartphones that are under PKR 30000. We reviewed all these smartphones by ourselves. Also, these are available in the market. If you are interested in buying an affordable Vivo phone, you should surely check our top picks.

5 Best Vivo Smartphones Under PKR 30000 in Pakistan

1. Vivo Y20s – An Affordable Phone with A Massive Battery

Earlier this year, Vivo has launched this smartphone with some amazing specs. It comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 1600 x 720-pixel. The Y20s has landed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. Additionally, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box with Funtouch OS 10.5 support. The company claims that it has come with Multi Turbo 3.0 to handle different games by dissipating the heat and keeping the phone cool.

The Key highlights of the phone are,

Screen: 6.51-inch IPS LCD

6.51-inch IPS LCD Dimensions: 164.41×76.32×8.41mm

164.41×76.32×8.41mm Weight: 192.3g

192.3g Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Operating System: Funtouch OS 10.5

Funtouch OS 10.5 Battery: Li-Po 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging support

Li-Po 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging support RAM: 4GB

4GB ROM: 128GB

128GB Back Camera: Triple Camera Setup- 13MP+2MP+2MP

Triple Camera Setup- 13MP+2MP+2MP Front Camera: 8MP from facing camera

8MP from facing camera Scene Modes: Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-Lapse, Professional

Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-Lapse, Professional Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Colours: Obsidian Black and Purist Blue

Price:

In Pakistan, the phone is available in a single memory variant. The phone costs PKR 29,999.

To get to know more about the phone, Please visit: Vivo Y20s Full Review

2. Vivo Y20 (2021)- A Phone Worth Buying

As its name suggests, it is the new variant of Y20. The phone packs a bundle of amazing features. You can see a 6.51″ HD+ LCD screen with a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Just like the mid-range phones, it also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, the phone has come with a triple camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup includes a 13MP primary camera joined by 2MP depth and 2MP macro units. Moreover, at the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter inside the notch. Also, it runs Funtouch OS 11 out of the box

The Key highlights of the phone are,

Screen: 6.51-inch IPS LCD

6.51-inch IPS LCD Dimensions: 164.41×76.32×8.41mm

164.41×76.32×8.41mm Weight: 192g

192g Processor: Helio P35

Helio P35 Operating System: Funtouch OS 11

Funtouch OS 11 Battery: Li-Po 5,000 mAh with 10W fast charging support

Li-Po 5,000 mAh with 10W fast charging support RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Back Camera: Triple Camera Setup- 13MP+2MP+2MP

Triple Camera Setup- 13MP+2MP+2MP Front Camera: 8MP from facing camera

8MP from facing camera Scene Modes: Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, DOC

Portrait, Photo, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, DOC Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Colours: Dawn White / Obsidian Black

Price:

The phone is available in a single memory variant in Pakistan with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The phone costs PKR 25,999.

3. Vivo Y30- An Elegant Phone with AI Quad Camera Setup

vivo Y30 includes many amazing features at a very reasonable price. It is equipped with some advanced features to make your gaming experience smoother. It has come with Ultra gaming mode and multi turbo 3.0 support. The phone has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 13MP main camera. At the front, you will see an 8MP camera. Overall, the phone’s performance is very good. I must say, this is one of the best smartphones under PKR 30000 if you want to use a Vivo smartphone.

The other main features of the phone are,

Screen: 6.47-inch LCD

6.47-inch LCD Dimensions: 162.04 × 76.46 × 9.11mm

162.04 × 76.46 × 9.11mm Weight: 197g

197g Processor: MediaTek 6765

MediaTek 6765 Operating System: Funtouch OS 10

Funtouch OS 10 Battery: Li-Po 5,000 mAh

Li-Po 5,000 mAh RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 64/ 128 GB

64/ 128 GB Back Camera: Quad Camera Setup- 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Quad Camera Setup- 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Front Camera: 8MP from facing camera

8MP from facing camera Scene Modes: PDAF, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Selfie Softlight, Live Photos, HDR, Panorama, Bokeh, Portrait, Bokeh Portrait (front), Watermark, Filters

PDAF, Palm Capture, Voice Control, Selfie Softlight, Live Photos, HDR, Panorama, Bokeh, Portrait, Bokeh Portrait (front), Watermark, Filters Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Colours: Emerald Black / Moonstone White

Price:

The phone is available in two memory variants in Pakistan -4/64GB and 4/128GB. The phone costs Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively.

You can also visit: Vivo Y30 Full Review: Featuring Quad-Camera at an Affordable Price

vivo Y12s- One of the Cheapest Vivo Smartphones Under PKR 30000

In this list, Vivo Y12s is the cheapest phone at the price of Rs. 19,999. Y12s features a super-powerful, long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, an Ultra-Swift Side-Mounted Fingerprint Technology and AI Dual Camera. It comes with an 8MP Front Camera for great selfies.

It comes with a powerful Helio P35 processor to make the phone’s performance smoother. Y12s is available in two beautiful colours. Although the RAM and ROM capacity of the phone is a bit low, it is acceptable under this price range.

Some other amazing features of the phone are,

Screen: 6.51-inch IPS LCD

6.51-inch IPS LCD Dimensions: 164.41×76.32×8.41mm

164.41×76.32×8.41mm Weight: 191g

191g Processor: Helio P35

Helio P35 Operating System: Funtouch OS 11

Funtouch OS 11 Battery: Li-Po 5,000 mAh with 10W charging

Li-Po 5,000 mAh with 10W charging RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Storage: 32 GB

32 GB Back Camera: Dual Camera Setup- 13MP+2MP

Dual Camera Setup- 13MP+2MP Front Camera: 8MP from facing camera

8MP from facing camera Scene Modes: Portrait, Photo, Video, Pano, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, DOC

Portrait, Photo, Video, Pano, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, DOC Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Colours: Phantom Black / Glacier Blue

Price:

The phone is available in a single memory variant in Pakistan which costs Rs. 19,999.

vivo Y31- An Amazing Phone with Many Advanced Features

Vivo’s Y-series is specially designed for youth because it has all the trendy features. This Y31 is an all-rounder when it comes to features, packed with an advanced camera, massive battery and offers a strong performance under the mid-range price category.

It has a triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera. None of the above mention phones has the same resolution. Also, it is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset. Because of its amazing features, this phone deserves to be in the list of best Vivo smartphones under PKR 30000

The other astonishing features of the phone are,

Screen: 6.58-inch IPS LCD

6.58-inch IPS LCD Dimensions: 163.86×75.32×8.38mm

163.86×75.32×8.38mm Weight: 188g

188g Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Operating System: Funtouch OS 11

Funtouch OS 11 Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Back Camera: Triple Camera Setup- 48MP+2MP+2MP

Triple Camera Setup- 48MP+2MP+2MP Front Camera: 8MP from facing camera

8MP from facing camera Scene Modes: Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC

Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Accelerometer, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Colours: Racing Black/Ocean Blue

Price:

The phone is available in Pakistan at the price range of Rs. 31,999. Yes, its price is a bit high from 30k but I think it does not bother you if you want a phone with an amazing camera.

